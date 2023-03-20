Shane McAdam contests the ball with GWS' Isaac Cumming in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE forward Shane McAdam has been sent straight to the Tribunal for his bump on Jacob Wehr on Sunday.

McAdam laid a huge bump on Wehr during the third quarter of the Crows' 16-point loss to Greater Western Sydney at Giants Stadium.

NINE THINGS WE LEARNED Secret weapon unveiled as Dees fire warning shot

The hit was graded as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, which means McAdam will face the Tribunal and faces a ban of three matches or more.

The bump has come back into focus after a big opening round.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More McAdam in trouble following brutal hit on Wehr Shane McAdam is likely to face scrutiny from the MRO after this massive bump on Jacob Wehr

Earlier on Monday, Melbourne gun Kysaiah Pickett and Sydney superstar Lance Franklin accepted suspensions for their bumps.

Essendon defender Jayden Laverde can accept a $2000 fine for tripping Hawthorn forward Luke Breust during the Bombers' win on Sunday.