WHO IS a chance to play in round two?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R2 ins and outs. Check it out.

The Crows will need to replace versatile forward Shane McAdam (suspension) for Saturday's clash against Richmond, with Lachlan Gollant, Ned McHenry and Lachlan Murphy all pushing their cases strongly in a SANFL trial game. Gollant booted four goals and would fill McAdam's role after an impressive pre-season. Ruck/forward Riley Thilthorpe also booted four goals and was his team's best player after being handed the ruck duties and taking several contested marks. Lachlan Sholl was terrific on a wing, while Zac Taylor showed he has taken a step up as a ball-winning midfielder. Defender Patrick Parnell is likely the next man in if changes are required in the backline. – Nathan Schmook

R1 sub: Tyler Brown (replaced Nick Murray)

McAdam in trouble following brutal hit on Wehr Shane McAdam is likely to face scrutiny from the MRO after this massive bump on Jacob Wehr

There will be at least one, and possibly more, changes for the Lions as they prepare to host Melbourne on Friday night after being belted in round one by Port Adelaide. Keidean Coleman (concussion) will miss the match against the Demons, which could open the way for Noah Answerth to come in, having now had some football under his belt in VFL practice matches following off-season shoulder surgery. Former skipper Dayne Zorko is firming to return from a hamstring tendon injury, while Chris Fagan might need to consider a genuine third tall defender, likely Darragh Joyce, to combat Melbourne's Ben Brown, Tom McDonald and Brodie Grundy/Max Gawn mix. - Michael Whiting

R1 sub: Jaxon Prior (replaced James Tunstill)

Dayne Zorko runs laps during Brisbane training at Brighton Homes Arena on February 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Blues are hopeful that small forward Corey Durdin will recover from a hamstring injury to stake his claim for a spot in Thursday night's team to face the reigning premiers. But, having also missed the side's pre-season practice matches, is he more likely to return through a VFL clash against the Cats on Friday night? George Hewett had his hand stepped on during last week's draw against the Tigers, but scans have cleared him of any damage and he should play. Marc Pittonet could be recalled to add more steel to the side's ruck division, while midfielder Paddy Dow kicked four goals in a reserves scratch match last week and provides another midfield option. Last week's debutants, Ollie Hollands and Lachie Cowan, performed strongly and deserve to retain their places in the side. Don't be surprised if there aren't too many changes. - Riley Beveridge

R1 sub: Lochie O'Brien (replaced Lachie Cowan)

Marc Pittonet and Lewis Young after the R23 match between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG on August 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Craig McRae will need to make at least one change to the side that upset the reigning premiers on Friday night, ending Geelong's 16-game winning streak. Jeremy Howe will miss a chunk of football with a broken arm, but it should open the door for off-season signing Billy Frampton to play his first game for Collingwood. Hard to make too many more changes. Ash Johnson kicked four goals in the final VFL practice game to keep his name up for discussion. Josh Carmichael and Oleg Markov were both included in the 26-man squad against the Cats. - Josh Gabelich

R1 sub: Reef McInnes (replaced Jeremy Howe)

Jeremy Howe leaves the field during the R1 clash between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG on March 17, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

A fine performance in a thrashing of the Hawks should see the Bombers remain relatively settled for Sunday's clash against Gold Coast. However, Jake Stringer is nearing a return from a hamstring injury, which could give Brad Scott a decision to make. Given the emphatic win to start the season, Essendon may opt to continue building Stringer up with an eye to round three. The Bombers seem likely to stick with the two-ruck set-up they used against the Hawks, given it allowed Sam Draper to spend more time forward. – Dejan Kalinic

R1 sub: Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (replaced Harrison Jones)

Jake Stringer and Harrison Jones during an Essendon training session at The Hangar on February 14, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Dockers have options if they want to address their top-heavy forward line, with 190cm emergency Sam Sturt looming as an option to replace one of the team's key forwards. Sturt has improved his defensive pressure and gives the Dockers more mobility than they had against St Kilda. Small forward Michael Walters got through a WAFL practice game unscathed but may need another run after recovering from an Achilles tendon injury. Attacking wingman Nathan O'Driscoll has recovered from a foot injury and would add some much-needed dare to the line-up. Jye Amiss was overlooked in round one, but don't rule the young sharpshooter out against North Melbourne if there are multiple changes in attack. – Nathan Schmook

R1 sub: Bailey Banfield (replaced Matt Taberner)

Sam Sturt runs towards goal during Fremantle's practice match against Port Adelaide at Fremantle Oval on March 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Chris Scott will be forced to make at least one change following the confirmation that Tom Stewart is out with an MCL injury. Jack Bowes is expected to be available for his first game after playing some minutes in a VFL practice match on the weekend. Jake Kolodjashnij could also be available for selection after missing round one due to concussion. Sam Simpson was named as an emergency last Friday night and is closing in on a return for the first time in over 18 months. Jon Ceglar will also be considered, while untried youngster Cooper Whyte is also hunting a debut. - Josh Gabelich

R1 sub: Brandan Parfitt (replaced Tom Stewart)

Cats calamity as Stewart subbed with knee injury Geelong is dealt a massive blow as star defender Tom Stewart is forced off the field after hurting himself in this contest

A couple of players back from the injury list could give Stuart Dew some nice headaches as the Suns try to bounce back from a round one loss when they face Essendon at Marvel Stadium on Sunday. Lachie Weller is expected to be available after missing the past nine months with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, but whether he's thrown straight into the AFL or comes back through the VFL is a tough question. No.6 draft pick Bailey Humphrey was looking like a round one selection before suffering a foot infection, but the teenager is now back and pushing his case for a debut. The Suns played a towering forward line last week and could look to cull that back to make way for an extra player or two that provides more run. - Michael Whiting

R1 sub: Brayden Fiorini (replaced Levi Casboult)

Lachie Weller looks on during a Gold Coast training session on March 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Giants will be forced into at least three changes for Sunday's trip to face the Eagles following their impressive round one win. Josh Kelly and Lachie Whitfield have entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols, while Harry Perryman is expected to spend a period on the sidelines with a hamstring issue. Last year's No.16 pick Harry Rowston dominated a VFL practice match and could be on the cusp of a debut, while Academy graduate Josh Fahey is another who could be a potential AFL debutant if the side is looking for run and carry off half-back. Adam Kennedy was the sub last week, with his versatility likely to provide an appealing option for Adam Kingsley as a starting 22 player. Former first-round pick Conor Stone enjoyed a promising summer and could also come into the equation, given the list of absentees. No.1 pick Aaron Cadman kicked six goals in a VFL scratch match last weekend, but is likely to continue biding his time in the reserves for now. - Riley Beveridge

R1 sub: Adam Kennedy (replaced Harry Perryman)

Whitfield left dazed after brutal collision Lachie Whitfield was left worse for wear after this clash with Rory Sloane during the third term

Harry Morrison is set to return to the senior side after missing the intraclub, both practice matches and round one due to a hamstring and then back concern. The Hawks will be without Chad Wingard after the 10-goal loss to Essendon in round one. Jack Scrimshaw was included in the squad and might be considered after struggling to secure a senior spot in the pre-season. Ned Long made his debut in the final round of last season and has been around the mark across the pre-season. Tyler Brockman was also in the round one squad. - Josh Gabelich

R1 sub: Conor Nash (replaced Jacob Koschitzke)

Harry Morrison in action during the R12 clash between Hawthorn and Collingwood at the MCG on June 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Demons will need to make at least one change to the side that comprehensively put away the Bulldogs, but expect a few more than that after coach Simon Goodwin confirmed a quartet of his premiership stars had recovered from injury and were available to face the Lions. Electric forward Kysaiah Pickett has been suspended for two matches and will miss, but Jack Viney (knee), Steven May (calf), Bayley Fritsch (foot) and Christian Salem (thyroid) have all been passed fit to return, giving the Demons a welcome selection headache. Whether the Dees opt to bring back all four at once remains to be seen. The latter two didn't play any pre-season games and could return via the VFL rather than slotting straight back in but expect Viney and All-Australian defender May to return to the line-up. Adam Tomlinson may be the unlucky one to be outed for May, while Viney is a likely replacement for Pickett. – Alison O’Connor

R1 sub: Jake Melksham (replaced Bailey Laurie)

Bayley Fritsch in action at Melbourne training at Gosch's Paddock on March 17, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Kangaroos will quickly recall veteran Todd Goldstein, who will have to replace Tristan Xerri after the ruckman underwent surgery to repair an ankle injury. Aidan Corr (calf) is a chance to return after playing VFL last week, while Aaron Hall (Achilles) also played in the reserves but looks to be behind youngsters Josh Goater and Miller Bergman in the pecking order. Jackson Archer (groin) and new recruit Darcy Tucker (knee) played a half in a VFL scratch match last weekend as they continue their respective comebacks. Last year's No.4 draft pick George Wardlaw could also play VFL this week, having spent the last 12 months dealing with a host of soft tissue injuries. At senior level, don't expect too many changes for Saturday night's clash against the Dockers after a winning start under Alastair Clarkson. - Riley Beveridge

R1 sub: Will Phillips (replaced Tristan Xerri)

North ruck injured early against West Coast Having been picked ahead of veteran Todd Goldstein, North Melbourne's Tristan Xerri had to be helped off in the first quarter due to injury

Despite the commanding win over Brisbane in round one, coach Ken Hinkley has a couple of tough decisions to make ahead of Saturday's match against Collingwood at the MCG. Former skipper Travis Boak (pictured below) could be available after missing against the Lions with a fractured rib, while Hinkley must find a replacement for veteran defender Trent McKenzie, who rolled his ankle at the weekend. Tom Clurey could come into the frame there, while Jeremy Finlayson pressed his claims in a SANFL practice match, although it would be tough to upset Port's forward mix. Riley Bonner impressed at the lower level last weekend. - Michael Whiting

R1 sub: Francis Evans (replaced Orazio Fantasia)

The Tigers got through their draw with Carlton unscathed, with the substitution of the underdone Marlion Pickett a pre-planned move as he continues to build back from an adductor injury. Initial sub Jack Ross is the most likely to be the one to force a change, with half-forward Rhyan Mansell the quietest Tiger to have played a full game. Noah Cumberland is unlikely to find his way back into the side (barring an injury to a forward), with coach Damien Hardwick saying he is competing with Dustin Martin for the same role. - Sarah Black

R1 sub: Jack Ross (replaced Marlion Pickett)

Marlion Pickett and Oliver Hollands ini action during the R1 match between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG on March 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

More injuries at Moorabbin on the weekend will mean changes ahead of Saturday night's game against the Western Bulldogs. Marcus Windhager is set to slot back in after missing round one due to a broken hand. Seb Ross is a chance to be available after the closing stages of his pre-season was impacted by a calf complaint. Cooper Sharman was included in the squad but the Saints went with Anthony Caminiti instead against Fremantle. - Josh Gabelich

R1 sub: Ben Paton (replaced Dan Butler)

Marcus Windhager (left) speaks with St Kilda's footy boss during a practice match against Essendon on March 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

It's hard to see the Swans making too many changes after such a comprehensive win against the Suns, although Lance Franklin's one-week ban will further stretch their tall stocks. With Tom Hickey (calf) and Sam Reid (glute) expected to miss at least another week, Joel Amartey could be back in the frame, although a hamstring problem has hampered his progression in recent weeks. Recruit Aaron Francis and untried ruckman Lachlan McAndrew are other possible options to support the tall trio of Peter Ladhams, Hayden McLean and Logan McDonald. Robbie Fox (calf) and Ryan Clarke (hamstring) are close to getting back to full fitness, but likely need at least another week to be right. – Martin Smith

R1 sub: Matt Roberts (replaced Peter Ladhams)

Could Buddy face MRO scrutiny for this fierce contest? Lance Franklin may find himself in hot water for this contact on Sam Collins

Big-bodied midfielder Jai Culley has been managed with calf soreness but should be considered this week if fit to add hardness and competitiveness to a midfield that was well beaten by North Melbourne. Brady Hough has also been managed at times because of illness but would add run and composure after getting through a WAFL practice game. Draftee Elijah Hewett has shown glimpses of something special, and a debut would be justified if he is physically ready to get through a full game. Dropping wingman Campbell Chesser after a quiet debut would achieve very little and he should be retained. Rucks Bailey Williams and Callum Jamieson were outplayed, but the Eagles have little option but to persist until Nic Naitanui (Achilles tendon) is available. Elliot Yeo (calf) appears unlikely to return this week. – Nathan Schmook

R1 sub: Jack Petruccelle (replaced Callum Jamieson)

Jai Culley during a West Coast training session in January 2023. Picture: West Coast FC

Luke Beveridge will need to make at least one change and possibly two ahead of Saturday night. Rory Lobb has been ruled out after undergoing ankle surgery following the loss to Melbourne. Liam Jones (below) is no guarantee to face the Saints after hurting his neck in a collision that sent him to hospital. Buku Khamis could come in after being an emergency in round one. Hayden Crozier performed well in a VFL practice match and will be a name debated at match committee, especially given the make-up of St Kilda's forward line. Rhylee West and Riley Garcia weren't included in the squad on the weekend but will come under consideration. - Josh Gabelich

R1 sub: Toby McLean (replaced Liam Jones)