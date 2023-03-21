THE LATEST on a gun Cat, important Giants, a host of Saints, and more.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round two.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Crouch  Leg  2 weeks
 Billy Dowling  Foot  3 weeks
 Josh Worrell  Hamstring  3 weeks
Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

Worrell has started what the club called a "mini pre-season" to get himself fit and strengthen his injured hamstring. The defender is expected to resume training with the main group next week. Crouch will start running later this week after suffering a minor fracture in his right leg ahead of round one. Dowling, who is recovering from a joint-related foot injury, has been using an Alter-G treadmill since getting out of a moon boot. He is targeting a round four return. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Cal Ah Chee  Quad  Test
 Keidean Coleman  Concussion  TBC
 Darcy Gardiner  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Dayne Zorko  Hamstring  Test
Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

Coleman will miss Friday night's match against Melbourne, but there's some better news for the Lions with a few veterans knocking on the door. Zorko is available after getting through Tuesday's main session, while Ah Chee also took part in training and will be assessed later in the week. Gardiner was running strongly in a straight line and did some light agility work, but still appears a little way off a comeback. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordan Boyd  Foot  TBC
 Matt Cottrell  Foot  TBC
 David Cuningham  Shoulder  TBC
 Corey Durdin  Hamstring  Test
 Caleb Marchbank  Calf  TBC
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Sam Walsh  Back  TBC
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues are hopeful Durdin will return this weekend, while George Hewett has been cleared of significant damage following a hand injury that he sustained last Thursday night and should play. The timeline for Walsh remains the same. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Harvey Harrison  Hamstring  1 week
 Jeremy Howe  Arm  TBC
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder   6-8 weeks
 Patrick Lipinski  Shoulder  Post mid-season bye
 Fin Macrae  Back  1 week
Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

Craig McRae is set to be without veteran defender Howe for at least a couple of months after he suffered a graphic broken forearm in last Friday night’s win over Geelong. There isn’t a clear timeline around Howe’s return just yet, but he might not return this side of the mid-season bye. Taylor Adams was a bit sore and sorry following a bruising encounter but is expected to face Port Adelaide. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nik Cox  Back  3-5 weeks
 Jayden Davey*  Knee  Season
 Zach Reid  Back  5-6 weeks
 James Stewart  Foot  3-5 weeks
 Jake Stringer  Hamstring  Test
 Elijah Tsatas  Knee  3-4 months
 Peter Wright  Shoulder  TBC
Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

Gun forward Wright will miss at least the first half of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery following his injury at training on the eve of the campaign. The good news for the Bombers is that Stringer is nearing a return from his hamstring injury and there were no fresh setbacks reported from the win over Hawthorn. ­– Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Travis Colyer  Knee  5 weeks
 Hugh Davies  Hip  Test
 Conrad Williams  Quad  1-2 weeks
Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

Davies has a sore hip and was rested for Peel Thunder's practice game last weekend, with the key defender to undergo a fitness test this week. Williams is experiencing what the club described as "quad awareness" and will be sidelined for up to a fortnight while that settles. Michael Walters comes off the injury list and should be available this week if he gets through main training. Likewise Nathan O'Driscoll, who has recovered from a foot injury. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Bowes  Calf  Test
 Toby Conway  Foot  TBC
 Sam De Koning  Knee  Available
 Mitch Duncan  Calf  2 weeks
 Jack Henry  Foot  TBC
 Jake Kolodjashnij  Concussion  TBC
 Sam Menegola  Knee  Medium term
 Tom Stewart  Knee  3-4 weeks
Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

Geelong will face Carlton’s two Coleman medallists without Stewart after the four-time All-Australian suffered a grade two MCL injury against Collingwood last Friday night. De Koning is expected to face the Blues, despite hurting his knee in round one. Kolodjashnij could return from concussion, while off-season signing Bowes is also a chance to play his first game after missing round one due to a calf issue. Duncan is still working his way back from a calf issue of his own. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Knee  TBC
 Brandon Ellis  Calf  TBC
 Sean Lemmens  Calf  1 week
 Wil Powell  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

After nine months on the sidelines following a ruptured ACL, Weller has been cleared to play at the weekend – the only decision now is whether that's in the AFL or VFL. Humphrey (infected foot) is also available, likely at the lower level, while Powell has made a good recovery and might also play in the VFL. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Quad  4 weeks
 Toby Bedford  Hamstring  6-8 weeks
 Phil Davis  Ankle  Test
 Darcy Jones  Quad  1 week
 Josh Kelly  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Nick Madden  Foot  6-8 weeks
 Xavier O'Halloran  Quad  3-5 weeks
 Harry Perryman  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Braydon Preuss  Back  3-4 weeks
 Lachie Whitfield  Concussion  1-2 weeks
Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants expect Perryman to miss at least a month, while Kelly and Whitfield have both entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols and won't play this weekend. Aleer is set for a month on the sidelines, while O'Halloran and Preuss are also not expected to be seen for the next period of games. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Emerson Jeka  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Mitch Lewis  ACL  4-5 weeks
 Josh Morris  Shoulder  2 weeks
 Harry Morrison  Hamstring  Available
 Chad Wingard  Calf  1 week
Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

Just when Hawthorn hoped Wingard have overcome the soft tissue issues that ruined his 2022 campaign, the dual All-Australian has copped another one. This one is very minor and should only rule him out for one week. Morrison will return after overcoming hamstring and back issues. The knee Lewis hurt in the pre-season is tracking well, but the other one is causing him a bit of grief, delaying his return date by a week. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Bayley Fritsch  Foot  Available
 Steven May  Calf  Available
 Christian Salem  Thyroid  Available
 Jack Viney  Knee  Available
 Taj Woewodin  Finger  6 weeks
Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

In welcome news for the Demons, premiership stars Fritsch, May, Salem and Viney have all been declared fit to face Brisbane on Friday night. Fritsch has been battling a foot injury after it was stomped on in training over month ago. Viney was close to returning from a knee injury last week, but coach Simon Goodwin opted to give him an extra week on the sidelines, while May was unable to recover from a calf complaint in time for round one but will be a welcome return this week. Salem has been following a modified program since the start of February after a recurring thyroid issue reared its head again but is available to return, bolstering the Dees' defence. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jackson Archer  Groin  Test
 Callum Coleman-Jones  Foot  TBC
 Brayden George  Knee   Season
 Jack Mahony   Shoulder  Test
 Ben McKay  Foot  TBC
 Darcy Tucker   Shoulder  Test
 George Wardlaw   Conditioning  Test
 Tristan Xerri  Ankle  TBC
Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos sent Xerri for surgery on Tuesday and will set a plan for his return in the coming days. McKay is closer than initially thought. Archer, Tucker and Wardlaw could all play VFL this weekend as they continue their respective comebacks from injury. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Travis Boak  Rib  Test
 Kyle Marshall  Ankle  Test
 Trent McKenzie  Ankle  TBC
Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

After suffering his injury in the pre-season, there's a chance Boak is available to play Collingwood on Saturday. McKenzie hurt his ankle in the opening quarter against Brisbane, but battled on to be an influential player and has now been diagnosed with a "high-grade ankle sprain" with an exact timeline on his return to come later this week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jacob Bauer  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Tom Brown  Wrist  1-2 weeks
 Seth Campbell  Groin  1-2 weeks
 Mate Colina  Back  6-11 weeks
 Josh Gibcus  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Kaleb Smith  Foot  6-11 weeks
 Ivan Soldo  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Robbie Tarrant  Hip  1-2 weeks
Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

Soldo and Tarrant are closing in on senior returns, while Brown was in some nice form and pushing for a potential AFL debut before his untimely broken wrist. The Tigers got through the draw against Carlton unscathed. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Allison  Foot  Indefinite
 Jack Billings  Fractured leg  6-9 weeks
 Jack Bytel  Knee  TBC
 Nick Coffield  Calf  4-6 weeks
 Jack Hayes  Foot  10-12 weeks
 Olli Hotton  Back  Indefinite
 Zak Jones  Achilles  Indefinite
 Isaac Keeler  Knee  5-7 weeks
 Max King  Shoulder  6-9 weeks
 Dan McKenzie  Calf  Indefinite
 Angus McLennan  Back  Indefinite
 Tim Membrey  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Seb Ross  Calf  Test
 Jimmy Webster  Hand  1-2 weeks
 Marcus Windhager  Hand  Available
Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

Ross Lyon banked four premiership points on Sunday but he will be hoping for a better run on the injury front in the coming weeks. The Sants have lost two more players with Webster and Bytel sidelined after injuries in the win over Fremantle. Windhager is available and Ross might be good to go, but the news isn’t good regarding Membrey. The star forward is at least a month away and might not be sighted until round seven. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ryan Clarke   Hamstring  2 weeks
 Robbie Fox  Calf  1 week
 Tom Hickey  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Jacob Konstanty   Shin  TBC
 Sam Reid  Glute  TBC
 Sam Wicks   Shoulder  TBC
Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

Not a lot of change for the Swans, with most of their sore players still needing at least another week to recover. Hickey, Reid, Fox and Clarke all fall into that category. The timelines for first-year forward Konstanty and pressure attacker Wicks are both still unclear.  – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jai Culley  Calf  Test
 Nic Naitanui  Achilles soreness  TBC
 Josh Rotham  Arm  2-3 weeks
 Jack Williams  Spleen  TBC
 Elliot Yeo  Calf  Test
Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

Naitanui trained only briefly and away from the main group on Tuesday, with the ruckman's availability to be determined later in the week. Yeo is also on restricted duties but has not been ruled out yet. Brady Hough is close to returning after rebuilding his fitness after illness, while Culley looks ready to go. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Groin  TBC
 Ryan Gardner  Elbow  1-2 weeks
 Arthur Jones  Groin  1-2 weeks
 Liam Jones  Neck  Test
 Rory Lobb  Ankle  TBC
 Tim O'Brien  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Roarke Smith  Foot  4-5 weeks
 Laitham Vandermeer  Fractured leg  4-5 weeks
 Cody Weightman  Groin  3-5 weeks
Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

Just when the Dogs were stacked with key-position depth, suddenly they will be without Lobb in round two and potentially for a few weeks. Liam Jones is also in doubt for the game against St Kilda after hurting his neck on Saturday night. Weightman is still at least a few weeks away from returning from a groin injury and may not be sighted until after Gather Round. - Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 