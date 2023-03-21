THE LATEST on a gun Cat, important Giants, a host of Saints, and more.
Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round two.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Crouch
|Leg
|2 weeks
|Billy Dowling
|Foot
|3 weeks
|Josh Worrell
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Updated: March 21, 2023
Early prognosis
Worrell has started what the club called a "mini pre-season" to get himself fit and strengthen his injured hamstring. The defender is expected to resume training with the main group next week. Crouch will start running later this week after suffering a minor fracture in his right leg ahead of round one. Dowling, who is recovering from a joint-related foot injury, has been using an Alter-G treadmill since getting out of a moon boot. He is targeting a round four return. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cal Ah Chee
|Quad
|Test
|Keidean Coleman
|Concussion
|TBC
|Darcy Gardiner
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Dayne Zorko
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: March 21, 2023
Early prognosis
Coleman will miss Friday night's match against Melbourne, but there's some better news for the Lions with a few veterans knocking on the door. Zorko is available after getting through Tuesday's main session, while Ah Chee also took part in training and will be assessed later in the week. Gardiner was running strongly in a straight line and did some light agility work, but still appears a little way off a comeback. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Boyd
|Foot
|TBC
|Matt Cottrell
|Foot
|TBC
|David Cuningham
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Corey Durdin
|Hamstring
|Test
|Caleb Marchbank
|Calf
|TBC
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Sam Walsh
|Back
|TBC
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: March 21, 2023
Early prognosis
The Blues are hopeful Durdin will return this weekend, while George Hewett has been cleared of significant damage following a hand injury that he sustained last Thursday night and should play. The timeline for Walsh remains the same. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Harvey Harrison
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Jeremy Howe
|Arm
|TBC
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|6-8 weeks
|Patrick Lipinski
|Shoulder
|Post mid-season bye
|Fin Macrae
|Back
|1 week
|Updated: March 21, 2023
Early prognosis
Craig McRae is set to be without veteran defender Howe for at least a couple of months after he suffered a graphic broken forearm in last Friday night’s win over Geelong. There isn’t a clear timeline around Howe’s return just yet, but he might not return this side of the mid-season bye. Taylor Adams was a bit sore and sorry following a bruising encounter but is expected to face Port Adelaide. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nik Cox
|Back
|3-5 weeks
|Jayden Davey*
|Knee
|Season
|Zach Reid
|Back
|5-6 weeks
|James Stewart
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Jake Stringer
|Hamstring
|Test
|Elijah Tsatas
|Knee
|3-4 months
|Peter Wright
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Updated: March 21, 2023
Early prognosis
Gun forward Wright will miss at least the first half of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery following his injury at training on the eve of the campaign. The good news for the Bombers is that Stringer is nearing a return from his hamstring injury and there were no fresh setbacks reported from the win over Hawthorn. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Travis Colyer
|Knee
|5 weeks
|Hugh Davies
|Hip
|Test
|Conrad Williams
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: March 21, 2023
Early prognosis
Davies has a sore hip and was rested for Peel Thunder's practice game last weekend, with the key defender to undergo a fitness test this week. Williams is experiencing what the club described as "quad awareness" and will be sidelined for up to a fortnight while that settles. Michael Walters comes off the injury list and should be available this week if he gets through main training. Likewise Nathan O'Driscoll, who has recovered from a foot injury. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Bowes
|Calf
|Test
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|TBC
|Sam De Koning
|Knee
|Available
|Mitch Duncan
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Jack Henry
|Foot
|TBC
|Jake Kolodjashnij
|Concussion
|TBC
|Sam Menegola
|Knee
|Medium term
|Tom Stewart
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: March 21, 2023
Early prognosis
Geelong will face Carlton’s two Coleman medallists without Stewart after the four-time All-Australian suffered a grade two MCL injury against Collingwood last Friday night. De Koning is expected to face the Blues, despite hurting his knee in round one. Kolodjashnij could return from concussion, while off-season signing Bowes is also a chance to play his first game after missing round one due to a calf issue. Duncan is still working his way back from a calf issue of his own. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|TBC
|Brandon Ellis
|Calf
|TBC
|Sean Lemmens
|Calf
|1 week
|Wil Powell
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: March 21, 2023
Early prognosis
After nine months on the sidelines following a ruptured ACL, Weller has been cleared to play at the weekend – the only decision now is whether that's in the AFL or VFL. Humphrey (infected foot) is also available, likely at the lower level, while Powell has made a good recovery and might also play in the VFL. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Quad
|4 weeks
|Toby Bedford
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Phil Davis
|Ankle
|Test
|Darcy Jones
|Quad
|1 week
|Josh Kelly
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Nick Madden
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Xavier O'Halloran
|Quad
|3-5 weeks
|Harry Perryman
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|3-4 weeks
|Lachie Whitfield
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: March 21, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants expect Perryman to miss at least a month, while Kelly and Whitfield have both entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols and won't play this weekend. Aleer is set for a month on the sidelines, while O'Halloran and Preuss are also not expected to be seen for the next period of games. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Emerson Jeka
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Mitch Lewis
|ACL
|4-5 weeks
|Josh Morris
|Shoulder
|2 weeks
|Harry Morrison
|Hamstring
|Available
|Chad Wingard
|Calf
|1 week
|Updated: March 21, 2023
Early prognosis
Just when Hawthorn hoped Wingard have overcome the soft tissue issues that ruined his 2022 campaign, the dual All-Australian has copped another one. This one is very minor and should only rule him out for one week. Morrison will return after overcoming hamstring and back issues. The knee Lewis hurt in the pre-season is tracking well, but the other one is causing him a bit of grief, delaying his return date by a week. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bayley Fritsch
|Foot
|Available
|Steven May
|Calf
|Available
|Christian Salem
|Thyroid
|Available
|Jack Viney
|Knee
|Available
|Taj Woewodin
|Finger
|6 weeks
|Updated: March 21, 2023
Early prognosis
In welcome news for the Demons, premiership stars Fritsch, May, Salem and Viney have all been declared fit to face Brisbane on Friday night. Fritsch has been battling a foot injury after it was stomped on in training over month ago. Viney was close to returning from a knee injury last week, but coach Simon Goodwin opted to give him an extra week on the sidelines, while May was unable to recover from a calf complaint in time for round one but will be a welcome return this week. Salem has been following a modified program since the start of February after a recurring thyroid issue reared its head again but is available to return, bolstering the Dees' defence. – Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Groin
|Test
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Foot
|TBC
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Mahony
|Shoulder
|Test
|Ben McKay
|Foot
|TBC
|Darcy Tucker
|Shoulder
|Test
|George Wardlaw
|Conditioning
|Test
|Tristan Xerri
|Ankle
|TBC
|Updated: March 21, 2023
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos sent Xerri for surgery on Tuesday and will set a plan for his return in the coming days. McKay is closer than initially thought. Archer, Tucker and Wardlaw could all play VFL this weekend as they continue their respective comebacks from injury. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Travis Boak
|Rib
|Test
|Kyle Marshall
|Ankle
|Test
|Trent McKenzie
|Ankle
|TBC
|Updated: March 21, 2023
Early prognosis
After suffering his injury in the pre-season, there's a chance Boak is available to play Collingwood on Saturday. McKenzie hurt his ankle in the opening quarter against Brisbane, but battled on to be an influential player and has now been diagnosed with a "high-grade ankle sprain" with an exact timeline on his return to come later this week. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jacob Bauer
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Brown
|Wrist
|1-2 weeks
|Seth Campbell
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Mate Colina
|Back
|6-11 weeks
|Josh Gibcus
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Kaleb Smith
|Foot
|6-11 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Robbie Tarrant
|Hip
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: March 21, 2023
Early prognosis
Soldo and Tarrant are closing in on senior returns, while Brown was in some nice form and pushing for a potential AFL debut before his untimely broken wrist. The Tigers got through the draw against Carlton unscathed. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Allison
|Foot
|Indefinite
|Jack Billings
|Fractured leg
|6-9 weeks
|Jack Bytel
|Knee
|TBC
|Nick Coffield
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Foot
|10-12 weeks
|Olli Hotton
|Back
|Indefinite
|Zak Jones
|Achilles
|Indefinite
|Isaac Keeler
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Max King
|Shoulder
|6-9 weeks
|Dan McKenzie
|Calf
|Indefinite
|Angus McLennan
|Back
|Indefinite
|Tim Membrey
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Seb Ross
|Calf
|Test
|Jimmy Webster
|Hand
|1-2 weeks
|Marcus Windhager
|Hand
|Available
|Updated: March 21, 2023
Early prognosis
Ross Lyon banked four premiership points on Sunday but he will be hoping for a better run on the injury front in the coming weeks. The Sants have lost two more players with Webster and Bytel sidelined after injuries in the win over Fremantle. Windhager is available and Ross might be good to go, but the news isn’t good regarding Membrey. The star forward is at least a month away and might not be sighted until round seven. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ryan Clarke
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Robbie Fox
|Calf
|1 week
|Tom Hickey
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Jacob Konstanty
|Shin
|TBC
|Sam Reid
|Glute
|TBC
|Sam Wicks
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Updated: March 21, 2023
Early prognosis
Not a lot of change for the Swans, with most of their sore players still needing at least another week to recover. Hickey, Reid, Fox and Clarke all fall into that category. The timelines for first-year forward Konstanty and pressure attacker Wicks are both still unclear. – Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jai Culley
|Calf
|Test
|Nic Naitanui
|Achilles soreness
|TBC
|Josh Rotham
|Arm
|2-3 weeks
|Jack Williams
|Spleen
|TBC
|Elliot Yeo
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: March 21, 2023
Early prognosis
Naitanui trained only briefly and away from the main group on Tuesday, with the ruckman's availability to be determined later in the week. Yeo is also on restricted duties but has not been ruled out yet. Brady Hough is close to returning after rebuilding his fitness after illness, while Culley looks ready to go. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dom Bedendo
|Groin
|TBC
|Ryan Gardner
|Elbow
|1-2 weeks
|Arthur Jones
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Liam Jones
|Neck
|Test
|Rory Lobb
|Ankle
|TBC
|Tim O'Brien
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Roarke Smith
|Foot
|4-5 weeks
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Fractured leg
|4-5 weeks
|Cody Weightman
|Groin
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: March 21, 2023
Early prognosis
Just when the Dogs were stacked with key-position depth, suddenly they will be without Lobb in round two and potentially for a few weeks. Liam Jones is also in doubt for the game against St Kilda after hurting his neck on Saturday night. Weightman is still at least a few weeks away from returning from a groin injury and may not be sighted until after Gather Round. - Josh Gabelich
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list