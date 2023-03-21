THE LATEST on a gun Cat, important Giants, a host of Saints, and more.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round two.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Leg 2 weeks Billy Dowling Foot 3 weeks Josh Worrell Hamstring 3 weeks Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

Worrell has started what the club called a "mini pre-season" to get himself fit and strengthen his injured hamstring. The defender is expected to resume training with the main group next week. Crouch will start running later this week after suffering a minor fracture in his right leg ahead of round one. Dowling, who is recovering from a joint-related foot injury, has been using an Alter-G treadmill since getting out of a moon boot. He is targeting a round four return. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cal Ah Chee Quad Test Keidean Coleman Concussion TBC Darcy Gardiner Ankle 1-2 weeks Dayne Zorko Hamstring Test Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

Coleman will miss Friday night's match against Melbourne, but there's some better news for the Lions with a few veterans knocking on the door. Zorko is available after getting through Tuesday's main session, while Ah Chee also took part in training and will be assessed later in the week. Gardiner was running strongly in a straight line and did some light agility work, but still appears a little way off a comeback. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Boyd Foot TBC Matt Cottrell Foot TBC David Cuningham Shoulder TBC Corey Durdin Hamstring Test Caleb Marchbank Calf TBC Sam Philp Foot Season Sam Walsh Back TBC Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues are hopeful Durdin will return this weekend, while George Hewett has been cleared of significant damage following a hand injury that he sustained last Thursday night and should play. The timeline for Walsh remains the same. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dean Foot Season Harvey Harrison Hamstring 1 week Jeremy Howe Arm TBC Nathan Kreuger Shoulder 6-8 weeks Patrick Lipinski Shoulder Post mid-season bye Fin Macrae Back 1 week Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

Craig McRae is set to be without veteran defender Howe for at least a couple of months after he suffered a graphic broken forearm in last Friday night’s win over Geelong. There isn’t a clear timeline around Howe’s return just yet, but he might not return this side of the mid-season bye. Taylor Adams was a bit sore and sorry following a bruising encounter but is expected to face Port Adelaide. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nik Cox Back 3-5 weeks Jayden Davey* Knee Season Zach Reid Back 5-6 weeks James Stewart Foot 3-5 weeks Jake Stringer Hamstring Test Elijah Tsatas Knee 3-4 months Peter Wright Shoulder TBC Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

Gun forward Wright will miss at least the first half of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery following his injury at training on the eve of the campaign. The good news for the Bombers is that Stringer is nearing a return from his hamstring injury and there were no fresh setbacks reported from the win over Hawthorn. ­– Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Travis Colyer Knee 5 weeks Hugh Davies Hip Test Conrad Williams Quad 1-2 weeks Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

Davies has a sore hip and was rested for Peel Thunder's practice game last weekend, with the key defender to undergo a fitness test this week. Williams is experiencing what the club described as "quad awareness" and will be sidelined for up to a fortnight while that settles. Michael Walters comes off the injury list and should be available this week if he gets through main training. Likewise Nathan O'Driscoll, who has recovered from a foot injury. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bowes Calf Test Toby Conway Foot TBC Sam De Koning Knee Available Mitch Duncan Calf 2 weeks Jack Henry Foot TBC Jake Kolodjashnij Concussion TBC Sam Menegola Knee Medium term Tom Stewart Knee 3-4 weeks Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

Geelong will face Carlton’s two Coleman medallists without Stewart after the four-time All-Australian suffered a grade two MCL injury against Collingwood last Friday night. De Koning is expected to face the Blues, despite hurting his knee in round one. Kolodjashnij could return from concussion, while off-season signing Bowes is also a chance to play his first game after missing round one due to a calf issue. Duncan is still working his way back from a calf issue of his own. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Knee TBC Brandon Ellis Calf TBC Sean Lemmens Calf 1 week Wil Powell Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

After nine months on the sidelines following a ruptured ACL, Weller has been cleared to play at the weekend – the only decision now is whether that's in the AFL or VFL. Humphrey (infected foot) is also available, likely at the lower level, while Powell has made a good recovery and might also play in the VFL. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Quad 4 weeks Toby Bedford Hamstring 6-8 weeks Phil Davis Ankle Test Darcy Jones Quad 1 week Josh Kelly Concussion 1-2 weeks Nick Madden Foot 6-8 weeks Xavier O'Halloran Quad 3-5 weeks Harry Perryman Hamstring 4-6 weeks Braydon Preuss Back 3-4 weeks Lachie Whitfield Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants expect Perryman to miss at least a month, while Kelly and Whitfield have both entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols and won't play this weekend. Aleer is set for a month on the sidelines, while O'Halloran and Preuss are also not expected to be seen for the next period of games. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emerson Jeka Hamstring 3-4 weeks Mitch Lewis ACL 4-5 weeks Josh Morris Shoulder 2 weeks Harry Morrison Hamstring Available Chad Wingard Calf 1 week Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

Just when Hawthorn hoped Wingard have overcome the soft tissue issues that ruined his 2022 campaign, the dual All-Australian has copped another one. This one is very minor and should only rule him out for one week. Morrison will return after overcoming hamstring and back issues. The knee Lewis hurt in the pre-season is tracking well, but the other one is causing him a bit of grief, delaying his return date by a week. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bayley Fritsch Foot Available Steven May Calf Available Christian Salem Thyroid Available Jack Viney Knee Available Taj Woewodin Finger 6 weeks Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

In welcome news for the Demons, premiership stars Fritsch, May, Salem and Viney have all been declared fit to face Brisbane on Friday night. Fritsch has been battling a foot injury after it was stomped on in training over month ago. Viney was close to returning from a knee injury last week, but coach Simon Goodwin opted to give him an extra week on the sidelines, while May was unable to recover from a calf complaint in time for round one but will be a welcome return this week. Salem has been following a modified program since the start of February after a recurring thyroid issue reared its head again but is available to return, bolstering the Dees' defence. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Groin Test Callum Coleman-Jones Foot TBC Brayden George Knee Season Jack Mahony Shoulder Test Ben McKay Foot TBC Darcy Tucker Shoulder Test George Wardlaw Conditioning Test Tristan Xerri Ankle TBC Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos sent Xerri for surgery on Tuesday and will set a plan for his return in the coming days. McKay is closer than initially thought. Archer, Tucker and Wardlaw could all play VFL this weekend as they continue their respective comebacks from injury. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Travis Boak Rib Test Kyle Marshall Ankle Test Trent McKenzie Ankle TBC Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

After suffering his injury in the pre-season, there's a chance Boak is available to play Collingwood on Saturday. McKenzie hurt his ankle in the opening quarter against Brisbane, but battled on to be an influential player and has now been diagnosed with a "high-grade ankle sprain" with an exact timeline on his return to come later this week. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jacob Bauer Ankle 1-2 weeks Tom Brown Wrist 1-2 weeks Seth Campbell Groin 1-2 weeks Mate Colina Back 6-11 weeks Josh Gibcus Hamstring 3-5 weeks Kaleb Smith Foot 6-11 weeks Ivan Soldo Foot 1-2 weeks Robbie Tarrant Hip 1-2 weeks Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

Soldo and Tarrant are closing in on senior returns, while Brown was in some nice form and pushing for a potential AFL debut before his untimely broken wrist. The Tigers got through the draw against Carlton unscathed. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Foot Indefinite Jack Billings Fractured leg 6-9 weeks Jack Bytel Knee TBC Nick Coffield Calf 4-6 weeks Jack Hayes Foot 10-12 weeks Olli Hotton Back Indefinite Zak Jones Achilles Indefinite Isaac Keeler Knee 5-7 weeks Max King Shoulder 6-9 weeks Dan McKenzie Calf Indefinite Angus McLennan Back Indefinite Tim Membrey Knee 4-6 weeks Seb Ross Calf Test Jimmy Webster Hand 1-2 weeks Marcus Windhager Hand Available Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

Ross Lyon banked four premiership points on Sunday but he will be hoping for a better run on the injury front in the coming weeks. The Sants have lost two more players with Webster and Bytel sidelined after injuries in the win over Fremantle. Windhager is available and Ross might be good to go, but the news isn’t good regarding Membrey. The star forward is at least a month away and might not be sighted until round seven. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Clarke Hamstring 2 weeks Robbie Fox Calf 1 week Tom Hickey Hamstring 2 weeks Jacob Konstanty Shin TBC Sam Reid Glute TBC Sam Wicks Shoulder TBC Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

Not a lot of change for the Swans, with most of their sore players still needing at least another week to recover. Hickey, Reid, Fox and Clarke all fall into that category. The timelines for first-year forward Konstanty and pressure attacker Wicks are both still unclear. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jai Culley Calf Test Nic Naitanui Achilles soreness TBC Josh Rotham Arm 2-3 weeks Jack Williams Spleen TBC Elliot Yeo Calf Test Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

Naitanui trained only briefly and away from the main group on Tuesday, with the ruckman's availability to be determined later in the week. Yeo is also on restricted duties but has not been ruled out yet. Brady Hough is close to returning after rebuilding his fitness after illness, while Culley looks ready to go. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Groin TBC Ryan Gardner Elbow 1-2 weeks Arthur Jones Groin 1-2 weeks Liam Jones Neck Test Rory Lobb Ankle TBC Tim O'Brien Hamstring 1-2 weeks Roarke Smith Foot 4-5 weeks Laitham Vandermeer Fractured leg 4-5 weeks Cody Weightman Groin 3-5 weeks Updated: March 21, 2023

Early prognosis

Just when the Dogs were stacked with key-position depth, suddenly they will be without Lobb in round two and potentially for a few weeks. Liam Jones is also in doubt for the game against St Kilda after hurting his neck on Saturday night. Weightman is still at least a few weeks away from returning from a groin injury and may not be sighted until after Gather Round. - Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list