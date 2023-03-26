Jake Waterman celebrates a goal during the round two clash between West Coast and Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium on March 26, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast has found a winning brand, responding to a week of fierce criticism with an impressive 19-point result against Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

Having battled to implement a new game style through a disastrous 2022 season, the Eagles showed what their best can look like when everything clicks, winning 14.16 (100) to 11.15 (81).

It was just their second win at Optus Stadium since round 19, 2021, having only beaten Essendon at home last season, and reward for fans who have stuck with the club during one of its most trying periods on-field.

EAGLES v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

It also continued an unbeaten 4-0 run at the venue against the disappointing Giants, who took a beating in the midfield and were humbled after their round one win against Adelaide.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Brilliant Hunt kicks Eagles clear Jayden Hunt nails this superb snapping goal to all but seal the win for his side

Senior Eagles Tim Kelly (32 disposals and five clearances), Luke Shuey (20 and nine) and Dom Sheed (26 and seven) gave the Eagles an ascendency at the source that served as the bedrock for their win, setting up an intriguing Western Derby next Sunday.

Jamaine Jones (27 and 11 inside 50s) repeatedly burst through the middle of the ground to give the team the dare and run it has lacked, while draftee Noah Long found a way to have significant impact with his few touches.

Inclusion Jake Waterman (four goals) and Jamie Cripps (three) benefited in attack and took their chances as the team kicked 100 points for just the third time since round nine, 2021.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Relentless Ryan sets up easy Hunt goal Liam Ryan's repeat efforts to move the ball forward pays off as Jayden Hunt puts it through from the goal line

The win was set up in the second quarter, when Cripps and Long got the Eagles going, Long twice feeding his teammate for back-to-back goals that launched a run of six unanswered for the home team.

The stoppage dominance of Shuey and Sheed, who shared nine clearances for the quarter, and the class and run of Kelly and Jones were critical as the Eagles controlled the game and field position with double the Giants' inside 50s (18-9).

Cripps and Waterman enjoyed the rewards with three goals each, with Cripps' brilliant gather and snap from the boundary a highlight as the Eagles built a 36-point lead late in the quarter.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Cripps wows with outrageous snap Jamie Cripps caps off a superb second quarter with this exquisite finish from the boundary line

Jesse Hogan, who had several strong moments in the air for the Giants, kicked a late goal that cut the half-time margin to 30 points, but it was all ahead of the Giants if they were going to mount a comeback.

The result looked done early in the third when inclusion Waterman launched a terrific set shot from 55m, setting a new career-best mark of four goals that should ensure he gets an extended run in the team.

The Giants went on to produce their best period for the game, getting some run back into their game and making the Eagles look tired as they booted three of the last four goals of the term to bring the margin back to 30.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Brilliant Stone tap back leads to Hogan's soccer goal Conor Stone keeps the ball in play with this clever tap to Jesse Hogan who kicks it off the deck

The final term was an arm wrestle, with no goals kicked for the first 15 minutes as West Coast fought to defend its advantage and the Giants battled desperately for a breakthrough.

It took recruit Jayden Hunt to gather off the back of a pack and snap a classy goal on his left to seal the game and finally give the Eagles that winning feeling they have desperately missed.

Unlucky Wehr in the firing line

Last week it was Shane McAdam who lined up Jacob Wehr with a brutal bump just as the Giant had taken possession, and on Sunday it was Eagle Liam Duggan. Fortunately for Duggan he didn't make high contact and will likely have no case to answer. But unfortunately for Wehr, the Eagles defender made sufficient impact to end his opponent's day with a shoulder injury. It brought substitute Conor Stone into the game early, with the forward providing a highlight with a clever tap over his head to set up an early goal for Jesse Hogan in the third quarter.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Wehr cops brutal Duggan bump Jacob Wehr was left clutching his shoulder following this massive bump from Liam Duggan in the second term

Veterans break club record together

Jack Darling and Andrew Gaff were drafted together at the end of 2010 and made their debuts alongside each other in round one the following season. Since then, they have played a new club record 235 games alongside each other, taking the mantle from premiership captain Shannon Hurn and retired champion Josh Kennedy, who did a lap of honour before Sunday's opening home game.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:03 Relentless Ryan sets up easy Hunt goal Liam Ryan's repeat efforts to move the ball forward pays off as Jayden Hunt puts it through from the goal line

Callaghan comes off with shoulder concern Finn Callaghan came from the field late in the opening term following this incident

00:41 Wehr cops brutal Duggan bump Jacob Wehr was left clutching his shoulder following this massive bump from Liam Duggan in the second term

00:46 Cripps wows with outrageous snap Jamie Cripps caps off a superb second quarter with this exquisite finish from the boundary line

00:51 Brilliant Stone tap back leads to Hogan's soccer goal Conor Stone keeps the ball in play with this clever tap to Jesse Hogan who kicks it off the deck

00:47 Brilliant Hunt kicks Eagles clear Jayden Hunt nails this superb snapping goal to all but seal the win for his side

08:25 Full post-match, R2: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round two's match against GWS

08:12 Highlights: West Coast v GWS The Eagles and Giants clash in round two

WEST COAST 2.3 10.6 13.10 14.16 (100)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 3.4 5.5 8.10 11.15 (81)

GOALS

West Coast: Waterman 4, Cripps 3, Allen 2, Hunt 2, Darling, Kelly, Ryan

Greater Western Sydney: Greene 4, Hogan 3, Daniels, Hamilton, Himmelberg, Lloyd

BEST

West Coast: Kelly, Waterman, Jones, Cripps, Sheed, Shuey, McGovern

Greater Western Sydney: Coniglio, Greene, Hogan, Green

INJURIES

West Coast: Nil

Greater Western Sydney: Wehr (shoulder)

SUBSTITUTES

West Coast: Elijah Hewett (replaced Campbell Chesser at three-quarter time)

Greater Western Sydney: Conor Stone (replaced Jacob Wehr in the second quarter)

Crowd: 44,649 at Optus Stadium