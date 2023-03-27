ARE THE Daicos brothers headed towards rare company?

Only once before has a pair of brothers from the same club made the All-Australian team in the same season. Nick and Josh Daicos – in their current form – would be only the second, and the first since 2007.

Daicos brothers weave their wands with two magic moments Josh Daicos and Nick Daicos light up the MCG with a pair of special finishes

The brothers have been crucial to Collingwood's 2-0 start to the season, with Nick firming into Brownlow Medal favouritism after two best-afield displays and Josh taking his game up another notch after his career-best season last year.

Nick gathered 35 disposals in round one against Geelong and backed it up with 32 disposals and two goals against Port Adelaide on Saturday, with both of his goals lighting up an excited Collingwood faithful.

Josh had 27 disposals and six inside-50s against the Cats and was also instrumental in the win over Port, picking up 26 disposals and also kicking two goals.

The pair's devastating kicking and game nous have been central to Collingwood's brilliant, attacking game style under coach Craig McRae since the start of last season. Josh, who is five years older than Nick, pieced together a consistent campaign last year that saw him rewarded with selection in the extended All-Australian squad.

Daicos scary good again as comp on notice Nick Daicos was absolutely everywhere for the Pies with another stunning best-on-ground performance that included two goals

He did not make the final team, while Nick was considered unlucky not to be selected in the squad in his AFL Rising Star debut season.

At this rate, the Daicos brothers would be in line for All-Australian honours and only the second pair of brothers to do it in the same season from the same club.

The first time was in 2007, when Port Adelaide brothers Chad and Kane Cornes were both named All-Australians.

Chad and Kane Cornes celebrate a Port Adelaide win in 2006. Picture: AFL Photos

The only other time brothers have been named All-Australian in the same year was in 1987, when Essendon's Simon and Carlton's Justin Madden were picked in the AFL team of the year, which was the precursor to the All-Australian side.