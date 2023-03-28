RICHMOND defender Nathan Broad faces a suspension of at least three matches when he fronts the Tribunal for his sling tackle on Adelaide's Patrick Parnell on Saturday.
Broad's tackle was deemed careless, high contact and severe impact, with Match Review Officer Michael Christian referring the Tiger directly to the Tribunal.
Parnell spent a couple of minutes on the ground before he was helped off the field by club trainers and was subbed out of the game.
Meanwhile, Charlie Ballard is challenging his one-match suspension for striking Essendon's Matt Guelfi during the third quarter of Sunday's loss in the hope of being free to take on Geelong.