State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Saturday April 1, 3.40pm ACST

Harry Schoenberg has made a big statement after being dropped from the Crows’ senior side, picking up 34 disposals, eight clearances and kicking three goals in Adelaide’s huge 78-point win on Saturday afternoon.

Out-of-favour midfielder Matt Crouch also put his name bag in the selectors’ minds with a 29-disposal outing, while Jackson Hately gathered 27 touches.

Former Magpie Tyler Brown was busy picking up 26 disposals, as did fellow rookie Andrew McPherson.

Elliott Himmelberg didn’t get a lot of the ball but made the most of his opportunities, kicking three goals, and Ned McHenry slotted two from 21 touches.

Perfect start to our 2023 State League season 🤩#weflyasone pic.twitter.com/EalLM3bRzH — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) April 1, 2023

Kieran Strachan had a good day in the ruck finishing with 26 hitouts, 11 disposals and a goal.

Brayden Cook (21 disposals, five tackles) and Luke Nankervis (18 disposals) were also involved throughout.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, Thursday March 30, 3.45pm AEDT

Deven Robertson had a big game as Brisbane fought back to beat Footscray by eight points on Thursday.

Robertson had 23 disposals, 12 tackles, four clearances and kicked a goal as the Lions kicked five goals to one in the final term to rally for a win.

Deven Robertson with a magic trick to keep the @lions_vfl in touching distance 🎩



Catch all the Smithy’s #VFL action live and free: https://t.co/3V9lTkTeJk pic.twitter.com/9kSzI0CO5J — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) March 30, 2023

Jarryd Lyons was also busy with 33 touches, nine clearances and seven tackles.

Harry Sharp (23 disposals and a goal) and Rhys Mathieson (24, nine clearances and nine tackles) also had strong outings.

Tom Fullarton kicked two goals as part of his 16 disposals and James Tunstill also booted a major and had 20 touches.

Jaspa Fletcher, the son of Adrian, gathered 17 disposals and kicked a goal.

Another father-son recruit from last year, Darryl McDowell-White jnr, the son of Darryl, had nine disposals.

Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Lions VFL clash in round 2

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: GWS Giants v Carlton at Giants Stadium, Saturday April 1, 12.55pm AEDT

Last-minute Supplementary Selection Period signing Alex Cincotta was the best in the Blues’ 39-point loss to Greater Western Sydney on Saturday, gathering 34 disposals.

Out-of-favor defender Lachie Plowman did his best to get back into the AFL side, gathering 27 touches in a productive day.

Brodie Kemp (24 disposals and a goal) and Paddy Dow (23 disposals) were also busy, while Lachie Fogarty had a game-high nine clearances among his 22 touches.

No.32 selection in last year’s draft Jaxon Binns also impressed with 22 disposals and 10 marks.

David Cunningham had a quiet nine-disposal outing in his first game for two years.

Alex Mirkov dominated in the ruck (33 hitouts) but was quieter around the ground, Jack Carroll kicked a goal to go along with 19 disposals and rookie Dominic Akuei got 13 touches.

Harry Lemmey and Josh Honey were quiet with five touches apiece.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Collingwood at ETU Stadium, Saturday April 1, 7.05pm AEDT

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Essendon at Trevor Barker Oval, Sunday April 2, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: -

The WAFL competition will kick off on Friday, April 7, with Peel Thunder taking on East Fremantle at Lane Group Stadium.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Geelong at Heritage Bank Stadium, Sunday April 2, 10.25am AEST

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Geelong at Heritage Bank Stadium, Sunday April 2, 10.25am AEST

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: GWS Giants v Carlton at Giants Stadium, Saturday April 1, 12.55pm AEDT

A senior debut may not be too far away for 2021 draft pick Josh Fahey after the midfielder gathered a whopping 40 disposals and 10 marks in the Giants’ 39-point win over the Blues on Saturday.

Injury cut short Fahey’s debut season last year but the club recently signed him to a two-year contract extension, suggesting he is well and truly in future plans.

At the other end of the career path, former AFL skipper Phil Davis got through the game intact and picked up 16 disposals and seven marks along the way.

All eyes were on Aaron Cadman after a quiet VFL debut last week, the 2022 No.1 draft pick stepping up with three goals from 10 touches against the Blues.

Max Gruzewski, 18, also impressed up forward, grabbing nine marks and kicking four goals, while Wade Derksen slotted two majors.

After two years playing in the Giants’ VFL team Cameron Fleeton is another waiting for an AFL debut, the 20-year-old doing himself no harm with 21 disposals and a match-high 13 marks.

Big man Kieren Briggs was strong in the ruck with 28 hitouts and six clearances among his 16 disposals.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Sydney at Casey Fields, Sunday April 2, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Southport at Arden Street Oval, Saturday April 1, 11.05am AEDT

George Wardlaw produced an impressive performance in North Melbourne's eight-point win over Southport on Saturday.

Wardlaw, taken with pick No.4 in last year's draft, had 23 disposals, six clearances and six tackles in an excellent display as the midfielder begins his push for an AFL debut.

George Wardlaw poses for a photo on November 29, 2022 after being drafted by North Melbourne. Picture: Getty Images

Aaron Hall was again busy for the Roos with 28 disposals, while Charlie Lazzaro had 20 touches, eight tackles and four clearances.

Lachie Young had 19 disposals, Jack Mahony gathered 17 and kicked a major and Aiden Bonar also had 17.

Phoenix Spicer had 12 disposals and five tackles and kicked three behinds, while Flynn Perez had 16 touches.

Kallan Dawson (16 disposals) and Eddie Ford (15) also had solid games.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Saturday April 1, 3.40pm ACST

After being a surprise omission from Port’s AFL side Mitch Georgiades wanted to impress senior selectors, but while his SANFL outing against the Crows was reasonably busy it may not be enough to get an instant recall.

Georgiades finished with 14 disposals and one goal in the 78-point loss on Saturday afternoon and will need to wait to see where he’s playing next week.

Jase Burgoyne was one of Port’s best in the disappointing loss picking up 18 touches, while Josh Sinn was also good with 19 disposals and seven tackles as he chases a second game at the highest level.

Rookie duo Dylan Williams (22 disposals - 21 of them kicks, and 11 rebound 50s) and Trent Dumont ( 19 and seven tackles) got plenty of the ball, but Brynn Teakle was quiet with just seven touches.

Ruckman Sam Hayes kicked a goal and had 20 hitouts but only gathered six disposals around the ground, while Kyle Marshall (five disposals), Tom McCallum (eight) and Dante Visentini (nine) were also quiet.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Richmond at Piranha Park, Saturday April 1, 2.05pm AEDT

Tyler Sonsie (31 disposals) and Jacob Bauer (three goals) pushed their cases for AFL opportunities as the Tigers won by 42 points over Coburg on Saturday.

Sonsie had 21 kicks and 10 handballs including six clearances along with three marks and four tackles in a fine display, while Bauer booted three goals from six disposals and four marks up forward.

Veteran key defender Robbie Tarrant was due to play half a game on his return from a hip injury, getting four disposals and four marks.

Thomson Dow was another to press his case with 28 touches in midfield, including nine clearances, while Sam Banks had 15 disposals.

Jacob Bauer with another solid performance up forward. #gotiges pic.twitter.com/3GzbLi9yVg — Richmond VFL (@RichmondVFL) April 1, 2023

Bigoa Nyuon had a game-high 30 hitouts with 13 disposals and six marks, with Ben Miller chopping out in the ruck with 14 hitouts, 16 touches and four marks. Kaelan Bradtke booted two goals up forward, although he missed a few too, finishing with 2.3.

Richmond's second pick in the 2022 AFL Draft, Steely Green, had 13 disposals with six tackles while Rookie List addition Seth Campbell also had 16 touches with three marks and three tackles.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Essendon at Trevor Barker Oval, Sunday April 2, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Sydney at Casey Fields, Sunday April 2, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: -

The WAFL competition will kick off on Friday, April 7. West Coast will take on South Fremantle in the opening round on Saturday, April 8.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, Thursday March 30, 3.45pm AEDT

Sam Darcy responded to his axing from the senior team with a strong performance in Footscray's eight-point loss to Brisbane on Thursday.

Darcy kicked three first-quarter goals and finished with that haul, plus 18 disposals, 10 hitouts and four clearances.

Enjoy Sam Darcy's standout VFL performance for the Bulldogs

Jordon Sweet dominated in the ruck for the Bulldogs with 52 hitouts.

Also dropped from the senior side, Rhylee West had 18 disposals and kicked 3.2 in a busy display.

Toby McLean (21 disposals), Mitch Hannan (15 and two goals) and Luke Cleary (18) were also solid contributors.

Playing his first game in over nine months following two shoulder reconstructions, Jedd Busslinger – pick No.13 in last year's draft – had 13 touches.

Ryan Gardner (five disposals) and Tim O'Brien (15) also made their returns from injury.