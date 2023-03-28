Chad Wingard in action during the R1 match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG on March 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN star Chad Wingard is on track to return for this weekend's trip to Launceston to face North Melbourne at UTAS Stadium, but still needs to pass a fitness test on Thursday.

The dual All-Australian missed the 81-point loss to Sydney at the SCG on Sunday due to the minor calf strain he sustained against Essendon in round one.

Wingard was restricted to just 10 appearances in 2022, following an interrupted pre-season and a series of ankle, hamstring and calf injuries and has endured a frustrating run.

But after the early-season setback, Wingard ran late last week and was involved in a light session at Waverley Park on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old will need to train on Thursday before being cleared to face the Kangaroos in what will be Alastair Clarkson's first clash against his old side since joining North Melbourne.

Chad Wingard walks off after the R1 match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG on March 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Hawthorn is marooned to the bottom of the ladder with a percentage of just 42.1 following a disappointing first fortnight of the season.

With key forward Mitch Lewis missing with a knee injury and not expected to return for at least another month, the Hawks have registered the lowest score across the first fortnight of the season.

Sam Mitchell's side kicked just four goals against the Swans at the SCG and took until time-on in the final quarter to add its last two majors.

Hawthorn didn't make changes at selection after the round one loss to Essendon, but the match committee inside Waverley Park will consider some ahead of the game in Launceston.

Tyler Brockman was included in the 26-man squad last weekend and could be set for a return to AFL level after kicking 3.2 from 12 touches in the VFL.

Tyler Brockman in action during the VFL. Picture: Hawthorn FC

Denver Grainger-Barras slipped out of the senior side during the pre-season and has started the year at Box Hill, but after collecting 20 disposals and taking 11 marks in the VFL on Sunday morning, the former pick No.6 might be considered against North Melbourne.

Jack Scrimshaw was also an emergency against John Longmire's side and played the second half of Box Hill's win over Sydney's reserves, collecting 14 touches.

Ned Long (29 disposals and six tackles) and off-season signing Cooper Stephens (23 disposals and five tackles) were both busy and will start applying pressure for a spot in Hawthorn's midfield if they continue this form.