NICK Haynes says he feels "reborn" after overcoming a health problem that last year reduced him to a fatigued, under-performing shell of his All-Australian best.

It was just three years ago that the Greater Western Sydney defender was hailed as the best interceptor in the AFL, earning himself an AA blazer following a brilliant 2020 campaign.

After not playing up to that level "for a few reasons" in 2021, his form dropped again last year, and he played on a wing and up forward to try and recapture the magic.

What the footy public didn't know is Haynes was also battling a debilitating health issue.

Back in 2015, his fourth year at the Giants, the former No.7 draft pick developed severe ulcers in his oesophagus and a gastric reflux disease from taking too many anti-inflammatories.

Nick Haynes at Giants training in January, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

After years of managing the issue, it deteriorated again last year due to medication that he now knows was "doing more harm than good".

However, with a change in diet and supplements, the 30-year-old has put together his best pre-season in three years and is ready to again be a key part of a young Giants backline.

"I lost four or five kilos and was struggling with energy," Haynes recalled to AFL.com.au.

"I couldn't digest food properly and I had constant stomach problems.

"It's been a long process.

"I kind of forget what it's like to play a game and not be wanting to go to bed straight afterwards.

Nick Haynes at Giants training in January, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"Even in pre-season (this year), to have energy in the afternoon for weights and different rotations, being able to perform at the club every day and get better ... or even focus in meetings.

"It's all combined into helping me get my confidence back to do what I know I can do on a footy field.

"It's had a massive impact not just (on) football, but my quality of life. It's helped my mood, not waking up and having these problems, and just everything else off the field.

"I feel like I've been reborn, to be honest."

Nick Haynes of the Giants looks to handball during an AFL Community Series match. Picture: AFL Photos

Haynes, whose 185 games is the fourth most in club history, has played the opening two rounds and says he's enjoying being part of a backline that is constantly improving with Sam Taylor, Jack Buckley and Connor Idun at the key posts.

He described the young core as selfless and said Taylor was the most competitive person he's ever met.

Taylor, Haynes and the rest of the Giants backline will need to be on Saturday when they host the Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay-led Carlton at Giants Stadium.

"It's obviously a pretty potent duo, they're probably two of the best keys in the comp," Haynes said.

"Trying to nullify their impact will be a big job, and they're well complemented by a hard-working, high work-rate forward line that also helps them defensively.

"We had a massive pre-season on working as a back six unit … we really want to help each other. It's not just Sam Taylor trying to beat Curnow or McKay, he's going to need help."