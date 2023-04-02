Lance Franklin (left) and Steven May clash during the qualifying final between Melbourne and Sydney on September 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WINLESS duo Geelong and Gold Coast will be out to get on the board when they meet at Heritage Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The reigning premiers, the Cats have made a surprisingly slow start to the season, falling to 0-2, while the Suns have also lost their opening two games.

Geelong has fallen to Collingwood and Carlton to begin the campaign, while Gold Coast lost to Sydney and Essendon.

SUNS v CATS Follow it LIVE

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

The Cats have received a massive boost with Tom Stewart making a remarkable recovery from a knee injury after just one week on the sidelines, while Jonathon Ceglar is in for his first game of the season. Rhys Stanley has been managed, with Gary Rohan named as the substitute.

The Suns have named Alex Sexton as their sub after axing Brayden Fiorini, Bodhi Uwland and Charlie Constable.

Gold Coast v Geelong at Heritage Bank Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Alex Sexton

Geelong: Gary Rohan

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R3: Gold Coast v Geelong Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Suns and Cats at Heritage Bank Stadium

In a huge game on Sunday afternoon, Melbourne hosts the Swans at the MCG.

DEMONS v SWANS Follow it LIVE

Melbourne v Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: Jake Melksham

Sydney: Matt Roberts

Jacob van Rooyen, pick No.19 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, will make his debut for the Demons, who are without captain Max Gawn (knee). Tom McDonald has been dropped alongside Adam Tomlinson (omitted) and James Harmes (personal reasons).

Steven May, James Jordon and Michael Hibberd are among the inclusions for the Dees, while the Swans have named Lance Franklin in place of Hayden McLean.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R3: Melbourne v Sydney Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Demons and Swans at the MCG

The Western Derby wraps up the round as Fremantle chases its first win of the season against rival West Coast.

DOCKERS v EAGLES Follow it LIVE

The Dockers will again be without Nat Fyfe (foot), with Will Brodie a shock axing after a slow start to the season. Nathan O'Driscoll and last week's sub Michael Walters come into the 22 in place of Brodie and Bailey Banfield, with Matthew Johnson to make his debut as the sub.

West Coast goes in unchanged after last week's win over Greater Western Sydney.