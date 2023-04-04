Teammates get around Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in the AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

NASIAH Wanganeen-Milera has re-signed with St Kilda for two years as the Saints lock in one of their best rising young talents.

The No.11 pick from the 2021 AFL Draft has loomed as one of the club's biggest re-signing priorities and a new deal is set to tie him to the club until the end of 2025.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

Players were informed of his new deal earlier on Tuesday as the positive start at the club continues, with the Saints beginning their season 3-0.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera at St Kilda training in March, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Saints grabbed the elite-kicking prospect at the draft two years ago and he played 17 games in his debut season.

He has played all three games this year and averaged 19 disposals.

The South Australian talent was selected from Glenelg and made his debut in round one last year.