Sam De Koning receives attention from a trainer during the R3 match between Geelong and Gold Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium on April 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG could be boosted by the return of two-time premiership midfielder Mitch Duncan for the Easter Monday blockbuster against Hawthorn, but Sam De Koning won't feature at the MCG after entering concussion protocols.

Duncan missed both practice matches and the first three games of the season due to a calf injury he suffered in early February.

The 31-year-old spent time working with club consultant and renowned physiotherapist Dr Steve Saunders in Adelaide on the eve of the season.

Duncan was put through a training block to get him up to speed after missing a chunk of the pre-season.

It is understood that Duncan will be available for selection at some level next Monday after building his base following the interruption.

Mitch Duncan celebrates a goal during the qualifying final between Geelong and Collingwood at the MCG on September 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong will look to end a winless start to its premiership defence when it faces Sam Mitchell's side at the MCG, after the VFL side meets Box Hill in the curtain-raiser earlier in the day.

De Koning will miss the clash against Hawthorn after a brutal collision with Gold Coast's Nick Holman in Sunday's loss at Heritage Bank Stadium.

The 22-year-old was substituted out of the game in the third quarter and underwent a head injury assessment that didn't immediately reveal concussion symptoms.

But since then, the premiership defender has entered the AFL's concussion protocols and won't be available until Gather Round at the earliest.

De Koning has endured a challenging start to 2023, dealing with a knee injury against Collingwood in round one, then copping a big hit against Carlton in round two.

Geelong is hoping to regain Rhys Stanley after the ruckman missed the game against the Suns following a blow to the ribs against Carlton in round two.

Stanley was named as an emergency, along with Jake Kolodjashnij who returned in the VFL after recovering from concussion.

Rhys Stanley receives attention after a ruck contest during the R2 match between Geelong and Carlton at the MCG on March 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Kolodjashnij missed the first two rounds of the season before passing concussion protocols ahead of the trip to Queensland.

After banking some minutes in the 107-point loss to Gold Coast's reserves, the Tasmanian could return against Hawthorn.

Geelong won the last 16 games of 2022 to clinch its 10th premiership, but the Cats are the only winless side to start 2023.