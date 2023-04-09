Tanner Bruhn and Ollie Henry after Geelong's loss to Carlton in R2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

VFL

Geelong recruits Tanner Bruhn and Ollie Henry will be looking to respond to their axing from the senior side in the VFL curtain-raiser at the MCG from 11.45am AEST today.

Bruhn and Henry have been dropped after Geelong's 0-3 start to their season, with AFL-listed players James Willis and Cooper Whyte also coming in to the VFL side to face Box Hill.

>> Scroll down for links to the VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL games you want to watch

>> Kayo subscribers can stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

It concludes another massive weekend of VFL action, which began when Brisbane took on Collingwood and continued on Good Friday when North Melbourne and Carlton met at Arden Street Oval and Williamstown and Port Melbourne clashed in an old-fashioned grudge match at DSV Stadium.

There were three games on Saturday, starting with Coburg v GWS Giants and highlighted by Richmond's clash with Footscray before another three on Sunday.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

VFLW

It was a big Good Friday of VFLW footy with three games: Williamstown v Port Melbourne, followed by Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne and then Casey Demons v Collingwood.

The action continued on Saturday when Geelong hosted Darebin, which was followed by Essendon v Carlton before the Southern Saints hosted Box Hill Hawks on Sunday.

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

SANFL

Round two of the SANFL season began on Thursday evening when reigning premier Norwood hosted Sturt.

On Good Friday, there were three simultaneous games from 2.10pm ACST: West Adelaide v Adelaide, South Adelaide v Woodville-West Torrens, and Central District v North Adelaide. The round finished on the same day when Glenelg hosted Port Adelaide.

>> Check out the SANFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

WAFL

The 2023 WAFL season kicked off on Good Friday when West Perth hosted Claremont followed by East Perth v Swan Districts and then Peel Thunder v East Fremantle.

South Fremantle v West Coast began the action on Saturday, before Perth hosted Subiaco to finish the round.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2023 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

>> Check out the WAFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game



Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round three

Thursday, April 6

Brisbane v Collingwood, Brighton Homes Arena, 1.05pm AEST

Friday, April 7

North Melbourne v Carlton, Arden Street Oval, 12.30pm AEST

Williamstown v Port Melbourne, DSV Stadium, 2.05pm AEST

Saturday, April 8

Coburg v GWS Giants, Piranha Park, 11.45am AEST

Southport v Werribee, Fankhauser Reserve, 12.05pm AEST

Richmond v Footscray, Swinburne Centre, 1.05pm AEST

Sunday, April 9

Sandringham v Gold Coast, RSEA Park, 11.05am AEST

Northern Bullants v Essendon, ETU Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

Casey Demons v Frankston, Casey Fields, 2.05pm AEST

Monday, April 10

Geelong v Box Hill Hawks, MCG, 11.45am AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round three

Friday, April 7

Williamstown v Port Melbourne, DSV Stadium, 10am AEST

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne, ETU Stadium, 11am AEST

Casey Demons v Collingwood, Casey Fields, 12pm AEST

Saturday, April 8

Geelong v Darebin, Deakin University, 12pm AEST

Essendon v Carlton, NEC Hangar, 1pm AEST

Sunday, April 9

Southern Saints v Box Hill Hawks, RSEA Park, 3pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round two

Thursday, April 6

Norwood v Sturt, Norwood Oval, 7.40pm ACST

Friday, April 7

West Adelaide v Adelaide, Hisense Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

South Adelaide v Woodville-West Torrens, Flinders University Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

Central District v North Adelaide, X Convenience Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Glenelg v Port Adelaide, Stratarama Stadium, 4.40pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round one

Friday, April 7

West Perth v Claremont, Pentanet Stadium, 1.40pm AWST

East Perth v Swan Districts, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Peel Thunder v East Fremantle, Lane Group Stadium, 4.10pm AWST

Saturday, April 8

South Fremantle v West Coast, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Perth v Subiaco, Mineral Resources Park, 5.10pm AWST