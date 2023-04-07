CHARLIE Curnow and Harry McKay have booted 10 goals between them to haul Carlton to a 23-point win over North Melbourne in the annual Good Friday SuperClash.

Curnow booted six goals while McKay kicked four and had 14 marks against North Melbourne's undersized defence as Carlton overcame an unconvincing first half to kick away for a 16.11 (107) to 11.18 (84) win.

Carlton's victory came in front of a bumper crowd of 49,062 at Marvel Stadium, beating the previous Good Friday high of 48,278 in 2019.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Curnow and McKay enjoy party mode with 10 It was a goal-fest for Carlton's twin towers, with Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay combining for a whopping 10 goals

The Kangaroos stuck with the Blues until midway through the third quarter, despite being without Griffin Logue (suspension) and Ben McKay (foot), with Curnow and McKay monstering a defence led by Aidan Corr and Aiden Bonar.

North spearhead Nick Larkey hurt his hip in a first-quarter collision with Jacob Weitering and was hampered throughout.

Carlton's Mitch McGovern (27 disposals, six marks) was excellent down back despite requiring early treatment on his right thigh but was substituted out late.

KANGAROOS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

Zac Fisher (28 disposals, five clearances) was consistent all game while skipper Patrick Cripps (29 touches, nine clearances) lifted in the second half.

In their respective returns from a calf injury and suspension, Kangaroos duo Luke Davies-Uniacke (30 touches) and Jy Simpkin (29 disposals) dominated around clearances.

First-year gun Harry Sheezel (37 disposals) continued his fine form while Cam Zurhaar and Jaidyn Stephenson booted three goals apiece.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Zurhaar fend, burst and strike as good as it gets Cam Zurhaar sends Roos fans into a frenzy with this stunning move and goal

Coach Alastair Clarkson also pulled a surprise when he substituted veteran ball-winner Ben Cunnington for Hugh Greenwood late in the third quarter

The Kangaroos got on top around the contest early and led by a goal at quarter-time.

Carlton was conservative with the ball and plagued by skill errors and fumbles throughout the second term.

But the Kangaroos were wasteful around goal and took just a two-point lead into halftime.

Zurhaar steered a brilliant snap through on his left foot at the start of the second half but from there, Carlton lifted its intensity and booted the next six goals, including a masterful long-range shot from Jesse Motlop put the Blues in front.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Motlop mania as big bomb gets Blues bouncing Jesse Motlop lands this superb long-range effort as Carlton looks to pull away

They extended their lead to nine points after Cunnington was penalised for holding the ball, with Corey Durdin dobbing his set shot.

For the sixth, Tom De Koning received a contentious 50m penalty from Jack Ziebell to help Carlton to a 25-point lead at the final change.

From there, the Blues threatened to kick away before North reeled them in to keep the scoreline respectable.

McKay will likely be scrutinised for a high, late hit on Sheezel that could attract a fine.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Cracking Curnow clunk and finish kicks things off The Blues draw first blood as Charlie Curnow takes a strong mark and converts the resulting shot

00:38 McKay mops up own mess in wild goal Harry McKay fumbles the footy with an open goal beckoning, but makes amends with this super finish

00:37 Stephenson spiral catches all by surprise Jaidyn Stephenson sneaks through this crafty effort to put the Roos back in front

00:42 Phillips packs a punch before break North young gun Will Phillips nails this ripping goal shortly before half-time

00:43 Zurhaar fend, burst and strike as good as it gets Cam Zurhaar sends Roos fans into a frenzy with this stunning move and goal

00:41 Motlop mania as big bomb gets Blues bouncing Jesse Motlop lands this superb long-range effort as Carlton looks to pull away

00:29 Curnow bros land one more blow in silky play Ed Curnow and Charlie Curnow link up beautifully for another fine major

00:28 McKay penalised for late contact on Sheezel Harry McKay concedes a free kick after this action on Harry Sheezel

08:36 Highlights: North Melbourne v Carlton The Kangaroos and Blues clash in round four

02:49 Curnow and McKay enjoy party mode with 10 It was a goal-fest for Carlton's twin towers, with Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay combining for a whopping 10 goals

NORTH MELBOURNE 3.4 5.8 6.12 11.18 (84)

CARLTON 2.4 5.6 11.7 16.11 (107)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Zurhaar 3, Stephenson 3, Taylor, Phillips, Powell, Simpkin, Curtis

Carlton: Curnow 6, McKay 4, Motlop 2, Durdin, De Koning, Silvagni, Honey

BEST

North Melbourne: Sheezel, Simpkin, Davies-Uniacke, Zurhaar

Carlton: Curnow, McKay, Cripps, Young, McGovern

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Larkey (hip)

Carlton: McGovern (thigh)

LATE CHANGES

North Melbourne: Miller Bergman replaced in selected side by Daniel Howe

Carlton: None

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Hugh Greenwood replaced Ben Cunnington in the third quarter

Carlton: Jack Carroll replaced Mitch McGovern in the fourth quarter

Crowd: 49,062 at Marvel Stadium