Will Day is chased by Patrick Dangerfield during Hawthorn's clash against Geelong in round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN'S Will Day and Geelong's Gary Rohan have been banned for two and one match respectively for sling tackles in the Easter Monday game, but Hawks ruckman Lloyd Meek has avoided suspension for his knee on Cat Mark Blicavs.

Day's tackle on Brad Close was rated careless, high impact and high contact by the Match Review Officer, which has triggered a two-match ban.

Could Day have a case to answer for this fierce tackle? Hawthorn's Will Day may find himself in hot water for this tenacious tackle on Brad Close

Rohan's tackle on Changkuoth Jiath was also graded careless and high contact, but the medium impact grading means he will only miss a week.

The bans handed to Day and Rohan follow the four-game suspension for a sling tackle handed to Richmond's Nathan Broad after round two.

Tempers flare after Rohan's tackle deemed dangerous The contest heats up further after Gary Rohan is penalised for this sling action on Changkuoth Jiath

Rohan will miss this Sunday's match against West Coast, while the Hawks will be without Day for their Gather Round game against GWS and their clash with Adelaide in Launceston in round six.

Meek was also cited, with the incident with Blicavs graded as careless and medium impact to the body, which is a $3000 fine, which can be reduced to $2000 with an early plea.

Blicavs received a free kick for the incident, which left him crumpled on his haunches in the middle of the MCG for more than a minute.

It's the second time in three weeks a Geelong ruck has been injured by the knee of an opponent in a ruck contest; Carlton's Tom De Koning clattered into the ribs of Rhys Stanley in round two, with the Cats big man substituted out of that match and forced to miss the following week against Gold Coast.

De Koning was initially hit with a $3000 fine before having the incident overturned at the Tribunal.

Blicavs ruck blow after copping brutal knee Mark Blicavs is left feeling worse for wear after a hard knee from Lloyd Meek in this ruck contest

The AFL then sent a memo to all 18 clubs, outlawing the knee-up, no-jump technique.

"You can't do it. The AFL sent out a memo that couldn't have been clearer, saying not only is that a free kick, that it is reportable. You cannot do it. It has to be taken out of the game," Geelong coach Chris Scott said on Monday night.

"I've got a slightly different view on what constitutes justice in the AFL world, I've got no dog in the fight around the penalty to the opposition player. We want the free kick, I don't want to see the guy suspended. That doesn't help us anyway.

"Just stop doing it. That should be the message from the AFL; the disappointing thing is they sent out a memo two weeks ago saying they couldn't do it."