Will Day in action during the R4 match between Hawthorn and Geelong at the MCG on April 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN and Geelong have both elected to challenge the bans handed out to Will Day and Gary Rohan, respectively.

Day was charged with rough conduct after his tackle on Geelong's Brad Close on Monday was rated careless, high impact and high contact by the Match Review Officer, earning him a two-match suspension.

The midfielder, who last week signed a new four-year deal to stay at the Hawks, will miss matches against GWS and Adelaide if unsuccessful at the Tribunal.

Also out of the Easter Monday clash, Rohan was suspended for one match after his sling tackle on Changkuoth Jiath was graded careless, high contact and medium impact.

Rohan will miss this Sunday's match against West Coast if the Cats fail to get the ban overturned.