ST KILDA forward Anthony Caminiti has been sent straight to the Tribunal and is facing a ban of up to four weeks, while Collingwood's Taylor Adams could miss the Anzac Day clash against Essendon after being offered a one-match ban.

Caminiti was reported for striking Collingwood defender Nathan Murphy in the final quarter of the Saints' six-point loss at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

The incident was graded as intentional conduct, severe impact and high contact and he has been sent straight to the Tribunal, facing a ban of four-plus matches.

Vision shows Murphy forcefully pushing Caminiti in the chest during the final quarter and the Saints forward responding with a raised forearm that felled his opponent.

Murphy, Caminiti clash at Adelaide Oval Collingwood's Nathan Murphy had some words for the St Kilda bench after this incident with Anthony Caminiti

Murphy, who later had words with the Saints contingent on the boundary line, will miss Collingwood's Anzac Day blockbuster against Essendon as a result of a concussion.

Caminiti landed at St Kilda during the supplemental selection period and has played a key role in a makeshift forward line over the opening five rounds this season.

Adams has been offered a one-match ban for a sling tackle on the Saints' Seb Ross in the third quarter.

The rough conduct charge was graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Adams cops a week for dump tackle Collingwood's Taylor Adams has been handed a one-match ban for this tackle on St Kilda's Seb Ross

It could leave the Pies without the midfielder for the clash against Essendon, which is fighting captain Zach Merrett's one-match ban.

Greater Western Sydney midfielder Tom Green is also facing a one-game ban for his tackle on Hawthorn's Josh Ward in the Giants' two-point win.

The Giants are set to face Brisbane this weekend.