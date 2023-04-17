THE AFL Tribunal will sit for a fifth consecutive week after Essendon decided to challenge the one-match ban handed to captain Zach Merrett.
Merrett copped a week for his sling tackle on Melbourne's Tom Sparrow on Saturday, but the Bombers have opted to challenge the Match Review Officer's decision in an effort to have Merrett available for their Anzac Day clash against Collingwood.
Merrett's case will be the ninth one heard by the Tribunal so far this season.
Carlton (Blake Acres and Harry McKay), Gold Coast (Charlie Ballard), North Melbourne (Griffin Logue) and Hawthorn (Will Day) all challenged MRO decisions at the Tribunal in the opening four rounds.
Adelaide's Shane McAdam as well as Richmond pair Nathan Broad and Tom Lynch had their cases sent straight to the Tribunal.
More to come ...