Zac Merrett after Essendon's loss to St Kilda in R4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL Tribunal will sit for a fifth consecutive week after Essendon decided to challenge the one-match ban handed to captain Zach Merrett.

Merrett copped a week for his sling tackle on Melbourne's Tom Sparrow on Saturday, but the Bombers have opted to challenge the Match Review Officer's decision in an effort to have Merrett available for their Anzac Day clash against Collingwood.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Is Merrett in trouble for this tackle? Essendon captain Zach Merrett gives away a free kick for this tackle on Melbourne's Tom Sparrow

Merrett's case will be the ninth one heard by the Tribunal so far this season.

Carlton (Blake Acres and Harry McKay), Gold Coast (Charlie Ballard), North Melbourne (Griffin Logue) and Hawthorn (Will Day) all challenged MRO decisions at the Tribunal in the opening four rounds.

Adelaide's Shane McAdam as well as Richmond pair Nathan Broad and Tom Lynch had their cases sent straight to the Tribunal.

More to come ...