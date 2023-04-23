STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in VFL, SANFL and WAFL matches this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Central District v Adelaide at X Convenience Oval, Saturday April 22, 1.40pm ACST

Wayward kicking cost Adelaide in its four-point loss to Central District on Saturday with experienced senior players Shane McAdam and Lachlan Gollant among those who missed important opportunities.

Gollant kicked three goals but also sent four wide of the posts while McAdam finished with 0.2 from just eight disposals.

Matt Crouch was his usual busy self with a team-high 24 disposals and five clearances, with Harry Schoenberg also getting plenty of the ball to end the day with 22 touches, five tackles and two goals.

Ruckman-in-waiting Kieran Strachan dominated at the bounces, finishing with a massive 50 hitouts to go with 16 disposals and seven marks.

Sam Berry (17 disposals, five clearances), Zac Taylor (14, five) and rookie Tyler Brown (21, five) all did plenty of work around the ball, while Will Hamill also got involved with 17 touches.

Young midfielder Billy Dowling kicked one goal from 15 disposals.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane at Blacktown ISP, Saturday April 22, 11.05am AEST

Young key forward Tom Fullarton had a day out as Brisbane comfortably accounted for Greater Western Sydney on Saturday.

The 24-year old collected 19 disposals, took nine marks and had nine scoring shots for five goals - backing up his four goals from last week - in the Lions' 83-point triumph.

Big man Darcy Fort responded to his omission from the top-tier side with a dominant showing in the ruck, finishing the day with 28 hitouts, nine clearances and a goal.

Midfielder Deven Robertson put his hand up for another chance at the top level to be one of the Lions' best with 29 disposals, nine tackles and one goal.

Rhys Mathieson (33 disposals, six marks, seven clearances) and forward Noah Answerth (27, six clearances, two goals) was also impressive in the big win.

The win sees Brisbane sitting atop the VFL ladder following its unbeaten 5-0 start to the season.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Sandringham at Ikon Park, Sunday April 23, 11.05am AEST

Midfielder Paddy Dow continued his dominance at state league level, racking up 40 disposals, five tackles and six clearances in the Blues' three-point win against Sandringham on Sunday.

Now in his sixth season at Princes Park, Dow will be desperately trying to find a way to replicate his VFL form in the AFL, should he get a recall.

Jack Carroll was just as dominant, finishing with 37 touches and a goal, while 18-year-old Jaxon Binns also slotted a goal to go with 29 disposals and 10 marks, giving Michael Voss plenty of midfield depth to choose from going forward.

After playing his first senior game for the season last week, Lachie Plowman returned to the seconds and responded well, gathering 19 disposals, eight marks and a goal.

Lachie Fogarty was busy with 28 disposals, nine marks and six tackles.

Rookie Jordan Boyd had plenty of it, finishing with 21 touches, while category B rookie and key defender Domanic Akuei did his job in the back half with 12 disposals and six marks.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Essendon at Victoria Park, Sunday April 23, 12pm AEST

A dominant final quarter has helped Collingwood secure a come-from-behind eight-point win against Essendon on Sunday.

The Magpies trailed by 11 points at the final break – and by as much as 27 points late in the third term – but romped home to record the win.

No better feeling than a come from behind win on ANZAC weekend 🖤🤍

A number of the Pies' senior-listed players were impressive in the victory, including Josh Carmichael who finished with three goals, 29 disposals, six clearances and four marks.

Ed Allan collected 18 disposals to go with his seven tackles and five marks, young forward Reef McInnes booted three goals while ruckman Oscar Steene had 14 hitouts and five tackles.

Tom Wilson (30 disposals, five tackles), Trent Bianco (16 and five) and Cooper Murley (two goals, six tackles) were also strong.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Essendon at Victoria Park, Sunday April 23, 12pm AEST

Essendon went down by eight points to a fast-finishing Collingwood on Sunday.

The Bombers were on top for most of the game and held an 11-point buffer at the final change, but the Magpies stormed home to secure the win.

The Bombers didn't take advantage of Nick Bryan's complete ruck dominance, with the 21-year-old finishing with 45 hitouts, 17 disposals and four tackles to be among his side's best.

Forward Patrick Voss didn't find the goals but collected 15 disposals, seven marks and four clearances, while son of a gun Tex Wanganeen booted two majors.

Defenders Rhett Montgomerie (14 dispoals, six marks), Lewis Hayes (17 disposals) and Alistair Lord (15) were also among the ball winners, while young forward Anthony Munkara (one goal, four tackles) toiled hard.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: South Fremantle v Peel Thunder at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, Saturday April 22, 2.10pm AWST

With Fremantle's AFL side struggling, Dockers fans will be keeping a keen eye on the Thunder's progress, but it wasn't a great day for Peel, going down by 44 points to South Fremantle.

And with Justin Longmuir's biggest headache being in the forward line there was little to take away, with Josh Treacy the only senior-listed player to hit the scoreboard but he only managed 1.2 from six disposals.

Nathan Wilson was busy with 23 disposals, while Neil Erasmus had a team-high 27 touches and eight tackles.

Liam Henry didn't kick a major score but did finish with 15 disposals and five tackles, Nathan O'Driscoll had 16 disposals and four inside 50s, and Tom Emmett drove it into the forward 50 six times among his 16 touches.

Joel Hamling saw a bit of action and took five marks to go with his 11 disposals, while fellow key defender, 18-year-old Hugh Davies was strong with 14 touches.

Rookie Karl Worner was busy with 21 disposals and six tackles.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v North Melbourne at Heritage Bank Stadium, Sunday April 23, 12.35pm AEST

A five-goal bag from Alex Sexton led Gold Coast to a comfortable 56-point win over North Melbourne on Sunday to continue its unbeaten start to the year.

It was a good response from the 29-year-old following his omission from the top-tier side, finishing the match with 10 scoring shots, 16 possessions and six marks.

Midfielder Rory Atkins found plenty of the ball, taking eight marks and four clearances to go with his 32 disposals, while Charlie Constable wasn't far behind with 29 disposals and eight marks.

Defender Jy Farrar had 24 disposals and took nine marks, but perhaps his biggest highlight was the towering mark he took during the third term.

One of the biggest grabs you'll see this year from Jy Farrar!



If you can't get to a game, catch all the Smithy's VFL and rebel VFLW action live and free: https://t.co/3V9lTkTeJk

Jeremy Sharp took an impressive 13 marks to go with his 25 touches and young forward Alex Davies was among everything with 10 clearances and 10 tackles.

Brodie McLaughlin booted four goals and had 17 touches, while James Tsitas was busy up forward three goals.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane at Blacktown ISP, Saturday April 22, 11.05am AEST

Jake Riccardi was one shining light for the Giants in their 83-point loss to Brisbane on Saturday.

After playing the first four rounds of the season in the seniors for a total of two goals, Riccardi was sent back to the state league where he has responded well, kicking four goals from 20 disposals and a whopping 13 marks against the Lions.

After signing a two-year contract extension with GWS through the week, young forward Max Gruzewski kicked two majors in an otherwise quiet day with just six disposals.

Cameron Fleeton was busy with 23 disposals and eight marks while Callum Brown also took eight marks to go with 20 touches.

Huge effort by @GWSGIANTS defender Callum Brown to deny a certain goal.



If you can't get to a game, catch all the Smithy's VFL and rebel VFLW action live and free: https://t.co/3V9lTkTeJk

Rookie Wade Derksen finished with a team-high 24 disposals and eight clearances, and category B rookie Jason Gilbee had 20 touches.

Former Demon Toby Bedford and Toby McMullin brought home identical match stats of 12 disposals and one goal each.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Coburg at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday April 22, 1.05pm AEST

Plenty of Hawthorn's senior-listed players got among the action in Box Hill's big 71-point win over the Coburg Lions on Saturday, none more so than Lachie Bramble.

After playing the first three AFL games of the season, Bramble headed back to the state league keen to push for a recall, and his 37 disposals and 10 marks against the Lions could see him get his wish sooner rather than later.

Finn Maginness was busy with 26 touches and seven clearances, while 2022 third-round draft selection Jack O'Sullivan also did plenty but failed to capitalise on his chances in front of goal, kicking 1.3 from 27 disposals.

Key forward Jacob Koshitzke kicked three goals from 14 disposals and eight marks, small forward Sam Butler also slotted three, and rookie ruckman Max Ramsden kicked two.

First-round draftee Josh Weddle got the ball 23 times and took 10 marks, and former Cat Cooper Stephens also finished with 23 disposals and seven clearances.

Former Docker Lloyd Meek responded to being dropped by picking up 16 disposals and 24 hitouts, Bailey Macdonald finished with 18 touches and seven marks, Emerson Jeka was quiet with nine disposals as was Josh Morris with 11.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Richmond at Casey Fields, Sunday April 23, 1.35pm AEST

Luke Dunstan did everything he could to will his side over the line, but ultimately Casey went down by 12 points to Richmond on Sunday in its first loss of the season.

Dunstan was one of his side's best, collecting 40 disposals to go with his two goals, nine clearances 12 marks and four tackles.

Demons premiership player James Harmes continues his impressive return from some time out of the game with a 29-disposal, three-goal, six-mark and six-clearance outing.

Daniel Turner is pressing closer to a senior opportunity, with 18 disposals and seven marks for the game.

Forward Ben Brown returned from a back issue this week and took six marks, but it wasn't his day in front of goal, finishing with four behinds.

After being omitted from the senior side, Tom McDonald had a return of 1.3 in front of goal to go along with his 14 disposals and nine hitouts.

Defender Adam Tomlinson was another omitted from the top side and he responded with a 15-disposal and four-mark game, while Blake Howes (17 disposals, five tackles) and Taj Woewodin (19 disposals, five clearances) were also strong.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v North Melbourne at Heritage Bank Stadium, Sunday April 23, 12.35pm AEST

A poor start from North Melbourne has seen it go down by 56 points to Gold Coast on Sunday, with the Kangaroos never able to recover after the Suns burst out to a 36-point lead at the first change.

High draft pick George Wardlaw is pressing ever-closer to an AFL debut after another strong showing in the lower level. The 18-year-old collected 23 possessions, had eight tackles and four clearances in his side's tough loss.

George Wardlaw poses for a photo on November 29, 2022 after being drafted by North Melbourne. Picture: Getty Images

Hugh Greenwood dominated with 14 clearances and 10 tackles to go with his 27 disposals to be among the best for the Roos.

Callum Coleman-Jones kicked two majors and had 24 hitouts in a strong outing, while Blake Drury also booted two goals.

Jack Mahony (20 disposals, one goal), Flynn Perez (20 and five marks), Lachie Young (17 and five) and Cooper Harvey (one goal, eight disposals) were also good.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Sturt v Port Adelaide at Wigan Oval, Sunday April 23, 2.40pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Richmond at Casey Fields, Sunday April 23, 1.35pm AEST

Jack Ross kept himself on the periphery of a senior recall with a strong performance in Richmond’s 12-point win over Casey on Sunday, the midfielder finishing with 27 disposals, 10 marks and two goals.

18 disposals in the first half for Jack Ross. #gotiges

After being named as an emergency for the AFL side, 2022 mid-season rookie selection Jacob Bauer also impressed with 19 disposals and five marks, however, the key forward failed to hit the scoreboard.

Thomson Dow had a team-high seven clearances among his 23 disposals, while the hard-running Sam Banks finished with 17 touches.

The only other senior-listed Tiger in the match was first-year small defender Steely Green who was relatively quiet with just eight disposals.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Sandringham at Ikon Park, Sunday April 23, 11.05am AEST

There was some good news to come out of Sandringham's three-point loss to Carlton on Sunday, with Jack Billings getting through the game and starring with three goals from 22 disposals. It was Billings' first competitive match of 2023 due to being sidelined with a leg fracture after playing just eight games in 2022 due to hamstring and back injuries.

After spending the last two weeks as substitute for the senior side Jack Bytel went back to the VFL and made a statement of his own, finishing with 38 disposals and a match-high nine clearances, keeping himself well in consideration for an AFL recall.

Journeyman ruck Tom Campbell was again strong, kicking a goal to go with 18 disposals, four clearances and 29 hitouts, with young rookie ruckman Max Heath giving good support with 16 hitouts and 10 touches.

Tom Highmore gathered 19 disposals and seven marks, Leo Connolly also picked up 19 touches, while Oscar Adams (10 disposals) and James Van Es (nine) were quieter.

Rookie Jack Peris has been developing well at VFL level and looked good again with 16 disposals and one goal.

Tall forward Isaac Keeler kicked a goal in his first game of VFL after overcoming a knee injury.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Sydney at Preston City Oval, Sunday April 23, 12.05pm AEST

After another mauling by Geelong, the injury-hit Swans got some good news on Sunday with Tom Hickey returning from injury in a 27-point loss to the Northern Bullants in the VFL.

The veteran ruckman picked up 12 disposals and 17 hitouts, with young ruck Lachlan McAndrew having 37 hitouts and a goal.

Midfielder Angus Sheldrick continues to push hard for a senior recall, finishing with a game-high 35 disposals and nine clearances as well as two goals.

Dropped after making his senior debut last week, Corey Warner had 19 disposals and six clearances to be Sydney's second-highest ball-winner behind Sheldrick.

Cooper Vickery, pick No.27 in last year's national draft, finished with 18 disposals and a goal.

Having been sidelined by a shin injury since being drafted late last year, Jacob Konstanty appeared to be on managed minutes and had just three touches.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v East Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park, Sunday April 23, 2.10pm AWST

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Southport at ETU Stadium, Saturday April 22, 12.05pm AEST

Young tall Sam Darcy kept himself in the picture for a senior recall with two goals for Footscray in the Bulldogs' 26-point loss to Southport at ETU Stadium on Saturday.

It wasn't a great day for the senior-listed Dogs with young defender Luke Cleary topping the disposals column with 18, followed by veteran Hayden Crozier with 17.

Rhylee West had 14 touches, six tackles and kicked 1.3, first-year key defender Jedd Busslinger picked up 13 disposals, while fellow 2022 draftee Charlie Clarke was quiet with nine.

Rhylee West in action during the round five VFL clash between the Western Bulldogs and Southport at ETU Stadium on April 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ruckman Jordon Sweet did well at the bounces, amassing 39 hitouts and 10 disposals while also throwing his weight around a bit with seven tackles.

Laitham Vandermeer finished with just five touches and three tackles.