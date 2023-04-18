ESSENDON captain Zach Merrett will miss the Anzac Day blockbuster in a hammer blow to the Bombers' hopes of upsetting Collingwood after failing to have his one-match suspension overturned at the Tribunal.

Merrett opted to challenge his rough conduct ban for a dangerous tackle on Melbourne's Tom Sparrow on Saturday.

The tackle was graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, and the Bombers wanted to get it downgraded to low impact.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Is Merrett in trouble for this tackle? Essendon captain Zach Merrett gives away a free kick for this tackle on Melbourne's Tom Sparrow

After 27 minutes of deliberation, chair Jeff Gleeson, Stewart Loewe and Stephen Jurica sided with the AFL, agreeing Merrett should have realised Sparrow was vulnerable and the potential for injury made it medium impact.

Sparrow was assessed but did not need to leave the field and shouldn't miss any training or games.

Collingwood midfielder Taylor Adams will have his appeal against a one-game ban for a similar tackle heard later this evening.

The Bombers and Pies sit in second and third spot respectively heading into the Anzac Day game, the first time both teams have been in the top four for the annual clash since 2000.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Adams cops a week for dump tackle Collingwood's Taylor Adams has been handed a one-match ban for this tackle on St Kilda's Seb Ross

AFL counsel Nick Pane KC said the Merrett tackle met two criteria to be considered rough conduct: that Sparrow was in a vulnerable position and that he was slung, driven or rotated into the ground with excessive force.

The AFL's case rested on Merrett's right hand holding Sparrow's jumper by the back of the neck, meaning he would drive the midfielder's head into the ground.

Merrett agreed he had grabbed Sparrow's jumper neckline with his right hand but was adamant he used his left arm, at the hip, to drag the Demon onto himself.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

The Bombers also argued Merrett had slipped in the conditions and that Sparrow contributed to the impact by attempting to break free instead of dropping the ball and protecting himself with his one free arm.

"I'm doing every attempt to pull him onto me," Merrett said.

"I felt his impact on my right side, on my ribs and my shoulder."

Pane pointed out Merrett said force between his two arms was even, meaning the player's evidence was inconsistent with counsel Ben Ihle's argument Merrett was merely holding on with his right arm.