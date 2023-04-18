Taylor Adams in action for Collingwood against Greater Western Sydney in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD midfielder Taylor Adams will miss the Anzac Day blockbuster against Essendon after having his one-match ban upheld at the Tribunal on Tuesday.

Adams was offered a week for a sling tackle on St Kilda's Seb Ross in the third quarter of Sunday's Gather Round finale.

Adams cops a week for dump tackle Collingwood's Taylor Adams has been handed a one-match ban for this tackle on St Kilda's Seb Ross

The rough conduct charge was graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, leading to a one-week ban, which the Magpies chose to appeal.

Collingwood tried to downgrade the Adams' dangerous tackle from 'medium' to 'low' impact, which would have meant the midfielder would have been fined rather than suspended.

However, the Tribunal disagreed and Adams' suspension was upheld.

The Adams outcome comes after Essendon skipper Zach Merrett also had his appeal dismissed, meaning he'll miss Tuesday's clash at what is sure to be a packed MCG.

Young St Kilda forward Anthony Caminiti was handed a three-game ban by the Tribunal after successfully proving his off-the-ball hit that concussed Collingwood's Nathan Murphy was careless, not intentional.

The Bombers and Pies sit in second and third spot respectively heading into the Anzac Day game, the first time both teams have been in the top four for the annual clash since 2000.