COLLINGWOOD midfielder Taylor Adams will miss the Anzac Day blockbuster against Essendon after having his one-match ban upheld at the Tribunal on Tuesday.
Adams was offered a week for a sling tackle on St Kilda's Seb Ross in the third quarter of Sunday's Gather Round finale.
The rough conduct charge was graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, leading to a one-week ban, which the Magpies chose to appeal.
Collingwood tried to downgrade the Adams' dangerous tackle from 'medium' to 'low' impact, which would have meant the midfielder would have been fined rather than suspended.
However, the Tribunal disagreed and Adams' suspension was upheld.
The Adams outcome comes after Essendon skipper Zach Merrett also had his appeal dismissed, meaning he'll miss Tuesday's clash at what is sure to be a packed MCG.
Young St Kilda forward Anthony Caminiti was handed a three-game ban by the Tribunal after successfully proving his off-the-ball hit that concussed Collingwood's Nathan Murphy was careless, not intentional.
The Bombers and Pies sit in second and third spot respectively heading into the Anzac Day game, the first time both teams have been in the top four for the annual clash since 2000.