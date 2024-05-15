Matt Rosa joins Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey on Gettable.

ESSENDON list boss Matt Rosa joins Gettable this week.

Rosa speaks about the transition process in his new role at the Bombers, how the club's hot start to the season has impacted its trade and free agency plans, and provides an update on Jake Stringer's contract status.

Learn More 26:16

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also provide the latest on an improved Sydney free agent, a Hawthorn youngster and where St Kilda will be throwing its cash in the coming seasons.

