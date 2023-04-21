Ed Richards kicks the footy during round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE and the Western Bulldogs will look to kickstart their stuttering seasons when they meet in a crunch clash on Friday night.

The Dockers have named Josh Corbett as their sub, while Lachie McNeil will be the Bulldogs' substitute.

The Dockers and Bulldogs are both 2-3 and enter round six outside the top eight after high hopes heading into 2023.

Last week, the Bulldogs went down to Port Adelaide in the wet during Gather Round, while Freo recorded a much-needed win over Gold Coast.

The Dockers claimed two wins over the Dogs last year, including in the elimination final, when they came from 41 points down.

Dogs tall Rory Lobb is set to face a hostile reception as he returns to Perth to face his former club for the first time since being traded in October.

The Dockers have brought Will Brodie into their 22 following a strong performance as the substitute last week, with Sam Switkowski (calf) out.

Alex Keath is back for the Dogs, replacing Josh Bruce (ribs), while Mitch Hannan has been omitted and Toby McLean is into the 2022.

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Josh Corbett

Western Bulldogs: Lachlan McNeil