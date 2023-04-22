SAM SIMPSON will make his long-awaited return to the AFL after serious concussion issues, replacing ruckman Jon Ceglar as a late change.
Simpson last played at the top level 603 days ago in the 2021 qualifying final against Port Adelaide.
CATS v SWANS Follow it LIVE
Ceglar's late withdrawal will see Mark Blicavs take the bulk of the ruck responsibility in the absence of Rhys Stanley (eye) for the Grand Final rematch against Sydney at GMHBA Stadium.
The Cats return to their home ground for the first time this season as they face a Swans outfit also hit by injuries.
Aaron Francis is set to play his first game for the Swans, while Gary Rohan returns for the Cats from suspension.
Mitch Knevitt and Swan Will Gould are the subs.
Geelong v Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Geelong: Jon Ceglar replaced in selected side by Sam Simpson
SUBSTITUTES
Geelong: Mitch Knevitt
Sydney: Will Gould
CATS v SWANS Follow it LIVE
Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane at Manuka Oval, 4.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Greater Western Sydney: Daniel Lloyd (calf) replaced in the side by Ryan Angwin
SUBSTITUTES
Greater Western Sydney: Adam Kennedy
Brisbane: Jarryd Lyons
GIANTS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats
Port Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Port Adelaide: Dylan Williams
West Coast: Rhett Bazzo
POWER v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats