Sam Simpson in action during a practice match between Geelong and Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena on March 2, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

SAM SIMPSON will make his long-awaited return to the AFL after serious concussion issues, replacing ruckman Jon Ceglar as a late change.

Simpson last played at the top level 603 days ago in the 2021 qualifying final against Port Adelaide.

Ceglar's late withdrawal will see Mark Blicavs take the bulk of the ruck responsibility in the absence of Rhys Stanley (eye) for the Grand Final rematch against Sydney at GMHBA Stadium.

The Cats return to their home ground for the first time this season as they face a Swans outfit also hit by injuries.

Aaron Francis is set to play his first game for the Swans, while Gary Rohan returns for the Cats from suspension.

Mitch Knevitt and Swan Will Gould are the subs.

Geelong v Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Geelong: Jon Ceglar replaced in selected side by Sam Simpson



SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Mitch Knevitt

Sydney: Will Gould

Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane at Manuka Oval, 4.35pm AEST



LATE CHANGES

Greater Western Sydney: Daniel Lloyd (calf) replaced in the side by Ryan Angwin



SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Adam Kennedy

Brisbane: Jarryd Lyons

Port Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST



NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Dylan Williams

West Coast: Rhett Bazzo

