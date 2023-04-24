'BIG-BOY month' has come early for Richmond as the recent powerhouse looks to stay in the finals race with a huge clash against Melbourne at the MCG on Monday night, starting at 7.25pm.
In 2015, coach Damien Hardwick identified July as the month 'the big boys step out', but if the Tigers don't find some winning form soon their season could be over before the end of the financial year.
Jayden Short returns to the line-up to give the injury-hit Tigers a little bit of relief, with youngsters Tyler Sonsie and Hugo Ralphsmith omitted.
The Dees have recalled the big guns for the clash, with captain Max Gawn and defender Jake Lever strengthening an already-strong team. Michael Hibberd is also in as Simon Goodwin dropped Adam Tomlinson, Jake Melksham and Tom McDonald.
There are no late changes for either side, with Hugo Ralphsmith and Bailey Laurie the subs
Melbourne v Richmond at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Melbourne: Bailey Laurie
Richmond: Hugo Ralphsmith