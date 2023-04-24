'BIG-BOY month' has come early for Richmond as the recent powerhouse looks to stay in the finals race with a huge clash against Melbourne at the MCG on Monday night, starting at 7.25pm.

In 2015, coach Damien Hardwick identified July as the month 'the big boys step out', but if the Tigers don't find some winning form soon their season could be over before the end of the financial year.

DEMONS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE

Jayden Short returns to the line-up to give the injury-hit Tigers a little bit of relief, with youngsters Tyler Sonsie and Hugo Ralphsmith omitted.

The Dees have recalled the big guns for the clash, with captain Max Gawn and defender Jake Lever strengthening an already-strong team. Michael Hibberd is also in as Simon Goodwin dropped Adam Tomlinson, Jake Melksham and Tom McDonald.

There are no late changes for either side, with Hugo Ralphsmith and Bailey Laurie the subs

Match Previews R6: Melbourne v Richmond Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Demons and the Tigers at the MCG.

Click here for the full line-ups

Melbourne v Richmond at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: Bailey Laurie

Richmond: Hugo Ralphsmith