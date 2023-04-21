CARLTON has left out big man Tom De Koning and defender Lachie Plowman for the huge Sunday afternoon clash with St Kilda, which welcomes back skipper Jack Steele and forward Tim Membrey.

The Blues add debutant Alex Cincotta in place of the injured Adam Saad (hamstring) and strong-marking defender Mitch McGovern.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

The Saints have dropped Jack Bytel and lose the suspended Anthony Caminiti, while Marcus Windhager goes out of the 22.

Hawthorn has rested second-year midfielder Josh Ward for its trip to Launceston to host an unchanged Adelaide, while ruckman Lloyd Meek has been dropped to make room for Max Lynch.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Footy Feed: GF re-match, Pies' dilemma, underrated key back Josh Gabelich and Nat Edwards preview all the round six action

Gold Coast will welcome back skipper Jarrod Witts to ruck against North Melbourne, while Levi Casboult also comes back into the side. Ned Moyle (rested) and Alex Sexton go out, while top-10 draftee Bailey Humphrey will start as the sub.

Roos coach Alastair Clarkson has dropped veteran former Hawk Liam Shiels, while Jy Simpkin (hand) is also out. Veteran flanker Aaron Hall has been named for his first game of the year, while Paul Curtis comes back in after a week in the VFL where he kicked five goals.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

Hawthorn v Adelaide at UTAS Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: M.Lynch

Out: J.Ward (managed), L.Meek (omitted)

Last week's sub: Cam Mackenzie

ADELAIDE

In: Nil

Out: N.McHenry (sub)

Last week's sub: Ned McHenry

Carlton v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

CARLTON

In: A.Cincotta, M.McGovern

Out: A.Saad (calf), T.De Koning (managed), L.Plowman (omitted)

New: Alex Cincotta

Last week's sub: Josh Honey

ST KILDA

In: T.Membrey, J.Steele

Out: A.Caminiti (suspension), M.Windhager (omitted), J.Bytel (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jack Bytel

Gold Coast v North Melbourne at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: J.Witts, L.Casboult

Out: B.Humphrey (omitted), N.Moyle (rested), A.Sexton (sub)

Last week's sub: Alex Sexton

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: A.Hall, P.Curtis

Out: L.Shiels (omitted), J.Simpkin (hand), H.Greenwood (sub)

Last week's sub: Hugh Greenwood

MONDAY, APRIL 24

Melbourne v Richmond at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: J.Lever, M.Gawn, M.Hibberd, B.Laurie, L.Dunstan, D.Turner

Out: A.Tomlinson (omitted), C.Spargo (concussion), J.Melksham (omitted)

Last week's sub: James Jordon

RICHMOND

In: J.Short, J.Bauer, J.Ross

Out: Nil

New: Jacob Bauer

Last week's sub: Maurice Rioli jnr

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

Collingwood v Essendon at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

TBC

Last week's sub: Tom Wilson

ESSENDON

TBC

Last week's sub: Nick Hind