CARLTON has left out big man Tom De Koning and defender Lachie Plowman for the huge Sunday afternoon clash with St Kilda, which welcomes back skipper Jack Steele and forward Tim Membrey.
The Blues add debutant Alex Cincotta in place of the injured Adam Saad (hamstring) and strong-marking defender Mitch McGovern.
The Saints have dropped Jack Bytel and lose the suspended Anthony Caminiti, while Marcus Windhager goes out of the 22.
Hawthorn has rested second-year midfielder Josh Ward for its trip to Launceston to host an unchanged Adelaide, while ruckman Lloyd Meek has been dropped to make room for Max Lynch.
Gold Coast will welcome back skipper Jarrod Witts to ruck against North Melbourne, while Levi Casboult also comes back into the side. Ned Moyle (rested) and Alex Sexton go out, while top-10 draftee Bailey Humphrey will start as the sub.
Roos coach Alastair Clarkson has dropped veteran former Hawk Liam Shiels, while Jy Simpkin (hand) is also out. Veteran flanker Aaron Hall has been named for his first game of the year, while Paul Curtis comes back in after a week in the VFL where he kicked five goals.
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
Hawthorn v Adelaide at UTAS Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: M.Lynch
Out: J.Ward (managed), L.Meek (omitted)
Last week's sub: Cam Mackenzie
ADELAIDE
In: Nil
Out: N.McHenry (sub)
Last week's sub: Ned McHenry
Carlton v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
CARLTON
In: A.Cincotta, M.McGovern
Out: A.Saad (calf), T.De Koning (managed), L.Plowman (omitted)
New: Alex Cincotta
Last week's sub: Josh Honey
ST KILDA
In: T.Membrey, J.Steele
Out: A.Caminiti (suspension), M.Windhager (omitted), J.Bytel (omitted)
Last week's sub: Jack Bytel
Gold Coast v North Melbourne at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: J.Witts, L.Casboult
Out: B.Humphrey (omitted), N.Moyle (rested), A.Sexton (sub)
Last week's sub: Alex Sexton
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: A.Hall, P.Curtis
Out: L.Shiels (omitted), J.Simpkin (hand), H.Greenwood (sub)
Last week's sub: Hugh Greenwood
MONDAY, APRIL 24
Melbourne v Richmond at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: J.Lever, M.Gawn, M.Hibberd, B.Laurie, L.Dunstan, D.Turner
Out: A.Tomlinson (omitted), C.Spargo (concussion), J.Melksham (omitted)
Last week's sub: James Jordon
RICHMOND
In: J.Short, J.Bauer, J.Ross
Out: Nil
New: Jacob Bauer
Last week's sub: Maurice Rioli jnr
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
Collingwood v Essendon at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
TBC
Last week's sub: Tom Wilson
ESSENDON
TBC
Last week's sub: Nick Hind