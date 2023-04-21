Matt Taberner reacts after missing a shot on goal during round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE forward Matt Taberner has undergone back surgery to repair a disc issue, with no timeframe on his return.

The Dockers confirmed the 29-year-old had undergone a microdiscectomy, a procedure that removes part of a bulging intervertebral disc to relieve pressure on nerves in the spine, on Friday.

Taberner pulled up sore after Fremantle's round four match against Adelaide, and underwent scans which showed a "disc issue" at the time.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Taberner and the Dockers discussed several options with doctors before deciding the surgery was the best course of action.

“It’s disappointing news for Matt, but he’s approaching the situation in a positive frame of mind,” Freo footy boss Peter Bell said.

“It’s difficult to put a timeframe on Taberner’s return to train and play as it varies from person to person.”

Carlton's Sam Walsh underwent a discectomy in late December last year, returning to AFL football in mid-April.