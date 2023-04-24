ESSENDON has recalled Sam Weideman and Alwyn Davey jnr for its Anzac Day clash against Collingwood, but young midfielder Ben Hobbs has missed out on a spot in the 22.

Weideman (concussion) comes into the side in place of Harry Jones, who has been dropped, while Davey returns in place of suspended skipper Zach Merrett after the teenager was managed in round five.

Hobbs, who many had expected to be the likely replacement for Merrett, is an emergency and could be named the sub on match day.

The Magpies have regained Jordan De Goey (illness) as well as tall Nathan Kreuger and also recalled Trey Ruscoe for his first senior game this season.

Jordan De Goey celebrates a goal during the R1 clash between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG on March 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Kreuger's inclusion, flagged earlier in the week, is a major boost given the Pies' already depleted tall stocks were hit last week by injuries to Daniel McStay and Nathan Murphy.

Midfielder Taylor Adams is also out due to suspension.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

Collingwood v Essendon at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: T.Ruscoe, J.De Goey, N.Kreuger

Out: T.Adams (suspension), N.Murphy (concussion), D.McStay (finger), T.Wilson (sub)

Last week's sub: Tom Wilson

ESSENDON

In: S.Weideman, A.Davey jnr

Out: Z.Merrett (suspension), H.Jones (omitted), N.Hind (sub)

Last week's sub: Nick Hind