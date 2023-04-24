ESSENDON has recalled Sam Weideman and Alwyn Davey jnr for its Anzac Day clash against Collingwood, but young midfielder Ben Hobbs has missed out on a spot in the 22.
Weideman (concussion) comes into the side in place of Harry Jones, who has been dropped, while Davey returns in place of suspended skipper Zach Merrett after the teenager was managed in round five.
Hobbs, who many had expected to be the likely replacement for Merrett, is an emergency and could be named the sub on match day.
The Magpies have regained Jordan De Goey (illness) as well as tall Nathan Kreuger and also recalled Trey Ruscoe for his first senior game this season.
Kreuger's inclusion, flagged earlier in the week, is a major boost given the Pies' already depleted tall stocks were hit last week by injuries to Daniel McStay and Nathan Murphy.
Midfielder Taylor Adams is also out due to suspension.
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
Collingwood v Essendon at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: T.Ruscoe, J.De Goey, N.Kreuger
Out: T.Adams (suspension), N.Murphy (concussion), D.McStay (finger), T.Wilson (sub)
Last week's sub: Tom Wilson
ESSENDON
In: S.Weideman, A.Davey jnr
Out: Z.Merrett (suspension), H.Jones (omitted), N.Hind (sub)
Last week's sub: Nick Hind