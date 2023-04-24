RICHMOND forward Noah Cumberland can be a match-winner but needs to work harder to reach those heights, coach Damien Hardwick says.

Cumberland helped the Tigers build a 25-point lead over Melbourne with three first-quarter goals in a scintillating start to Monday night's clash at the MCG.

But he was then shut out of the game by Michael Hibberd, managing just two disposals after quarter-time as the Demons overran Richmond.

"What Noah's got to realise is how hard he has to work in the game of AFL footy," Hardwick said after the Tigers' 18-point loss.

"He could be as good as he wants, that kid, but he's got to get to work on some things in his game.

DEMONS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

"A lot of it is to do with Noah - how bad he wants it - and he's working on that."

Cumberland has kicked 25 goals in 13 senior games, including a haul of five against Brisbane last year.

Hardwick wants the 22-year-old to stay in games for longer and urged him to respond to the challenge.

"He can rip open a game in five minutes, this kid, and that's what we love about him," Hardwick said.

"We sort of changed our structure a little bit to get him in and he's just got to continue to play the game and realise the game will challenge him at various stages.

EIGHT THINGS WE LEARNED Dees have unearthed another livewire

"His body language will get better but we just love what he brings (with) his energy.

"We've got to make sure that's used in all the right places because he can be a difference-maker for our side.

"We're excited about the prospect of that, but we sort of want to get there a little bit faster."

Maurice Rioli jnr comes off the ground during Richmond's match against Melbourne in R6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Monday night's loss left Richmond (1-1-4) in a huge hole ahead of Sunday's meeting with Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium.

Defender Nathan Broad is available after serving his suspension but small forward Maurice Rioli jnr faces a wait to learn the extent of his hamstring injury.

Rioli hobbled off the MCG in the dying stages of the loss to Melbourne and will have scans.