Junior Rioli and Travis Boak celebrate a goal during Port Adelaide's clash against West Coast in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide is bracing for a battle of patience and will when it tries to crack the rock that is St Kilda's defence.

While speed is always a key factor at Marvel Stadium, Power defensive coach Nathan Bassett said his side must be ready for a struggle.

The Saints are top of the ladder with a 5-1 record and have easily the best defensive record in the League.

While eight teams – including 10th-placed Sydney – have scored more than St Kilda, no one comes close to points against.

St Kilda has conceded 357 – fewer than 10 goals a game. The next best is ninth-placed Geelong with 459.

"Clearly if scoring is the only thing that makes you feel good, then playing St Kilda you're not going to feel good too often," Bassett said on Thursday.

Nathan Bassett addresses Port Adelaide players during their clash against Melbourne in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"They've been the standout defensive team so far this year – they're three goals better than anyone else – so it's going to be a challenge to kick a score big enough to win.

"It is a clearly defined style and they work together well as a team.

"There's a bit of soccer defence, you almost call (it), about the way they play. That's fine, they're finding good ways to win."

Bassett said pace might break the Saints open, but Port must be careful.

"The challenge is a lot around with (using) the ball and then ensuring we don't make too many mistakes up the other end," he said.

"The teams that have taken a lot of marks on them haven't had great success so far.

"You want to give your forwards some opportunities in one-on-ones."

Port will have three forced changes, with Todd Marshall (concussion), captain Tom Jonas (suspension) and Kane Farrell (cheekbone) unavailable.

Key forward Charlie Dixon will return from one game out with a knee injury.

Charlie Dixon gets work on his knee during Port Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Coach Ken Hinkley has travelled ahead of the team because of a family matter, but Bassett said he would definitely be in charge on Friday night.

After its round three Showdown loss had the dogs barking about Hinkley's future, Port has enjoyed a three-game winning streak and sits seventh.

This will be the first match under Friday night lights for St Kilda and Port this season.