TWO OF the competition's in-form teams will go head-to-head when St Kilda and Port Adelaide lock horns at Marvel Stadium in a Friday night blockbuster.

The Saints are coming off a strong win over Carlton which has them sitting atop the ladder - ahead of Collingwood on percentage - after their impressive 5-1 start to the season.

Seventh-placed Port Adelaide has hit form and will be quietly confident of an upset win over the ladder-leaders, having win its past three matches on the bounce.

The Saints have named an unchanged line-up to take on the Power, with Jack Billings to spend more time in the VFL as he works his way back from injury.

Key spearhead Charlie Dixon is back for Port with Todd Marshall out with concussion, while Jase Burgoyne has also been included. Captain Tom Jonas will miss the game as he serves a one-match suspension for a bump on Jai Culley last week. Kane Farrell will also miss with a broken cheekbone.

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES



SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Marcus Windhager

Port Adelaide: Riley Bonner