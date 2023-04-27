Dane Rampe looks dejected after Sydney's loss to Melbourne in round three, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY co-captain Dane Rampe has been ruled out until at least after the mid-season bye, adding to the club's injury woes.

While the Swans welcomed back Lance Franklin and Tom McCartin for this weekend's match against Greater Western Sydney, Rampe has been added to the long-term injury list due to a neck problem.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Young midfielder Matt Roberts has also been ruled out for up to 10 weeks after injuring his knee against Geelong.

"Dane's neck injury has not resolved. He has been reviewed by specialists who have advised that whilst the timeline for recovery remains uncertain, he is not expected to be available before the bye," Swans medico Damian Raper said.

"Matt sustained a medial ligament injury in the second quarter against Geelong. He will spend the next month in a brace and is expected to miss 8-10 weeks."

Matt Roberts after the round six clash between Geelong and Sydney at GMHBA Stadium on April 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Tall target Joel Amartey commenced running this week after his hamstring injury, with fellow tall Sam Reid set to join him next week.

The future of defender Paddy McCartin remains uncertain as he continues his recovery from his 10th concussion.

"Paddy continues to focus on his overall recovery. He continues to improve on a daily basis," Raper said.