Lachie Neale walks from the field after Brisbane was defeated by Fremantle in round 12 at Optus Stadium on June 05, 2022 in Perth, Australia. Picture: Getty Images

LACHIE Neale hasn't forgotten the "touch-up" his old club handed Brisbane's midfield last year.

Ahead of Saturday's meeting at the Gabba, the 2020 Brownlow medallist lavished praise on Fremantle's engine room despite its slow start to the AFL season.

The Dockers entered the year as premiership threats but have battled to 2-4 and arrive in Brisbane in a precarious position.

Neale's memory of their round 12 battle in Perth last year is clear though – the Lions winning the hit-outs but losing clearances 47-36 in a 14-point defeat.

Neale's former housemate Andy Brayshaw did the damage that day, finishing with nine clearances and a game-high 39 disposals.

"I don't think Fyfey (two-time Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe) played in the game last year and they still touched us up around the ball," Neale said.

"They have Jaeger O'Meara who is a bigger body, Will Brodie playing some good footy, we know what Andy Brayshaw can do.

"Caleb Serong is one of the most in-form mids in the comp and they have one of the better ruckmen in the comp in Sean Darcy.

"It's a formidable opponent ... they've got the cattle.

"They've been a bit down on what they were last year around the ball. I would have thought they'd be coming out pretty hot."

Caleb Serong in action during Fremantle's win over West Coast in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Lions have won three straight, but losses to Port Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs have jolted the premiership hopefuls already this season.

"We've probably put a couple of performances in we're not proud," Neale said.

"We don't want to make it three."

The Dockers will have their hands full containing Charlie Cameron, who kicked 7.2 against GWS last weekend and has booted 15.9 in five outings against them as a Lion.

Sam Switkowski has overcome a calf injury and will join the recalled Nathan O'Driscoll in Fremantle's side, replacing the injured Michael Frederick and omitted defender Corey Wagner.

Defender Ryan Lester will return for Brisbane and match up on the Dockers' medium-sized forwards after leading the Lions' VFL side to a 5-0 season start.

Lester replaces Darragh Joyce, who has been listed as an emergency alongside Nakia Cockatoo, Tom Fullarton and Noah Answerth.

Dockers pair James Aish and O'Meara, who began their AFL careers at Brisbane and Gold Coast respectively, will play their 150th games.