THE AFL Commission today announced that long-serving AFL Executive Andrew Dillon will formally succeed Gillon McLachlan as Chief Executive of the AFL.

AFL Commission Chairman Richard Goyder AO congratulated Mr Dillon, the AFL’s Executive General Manager of Football Operations, Legal, Integrity and General Counsel and said he was the best person to take over from McLachlan who has led the organisation since April 2014.



Mr Goyder said Mr Dillon is an exceptional football person who had been involved in virtually every major decision across the AFL for many years. He said amongst a high-quality field of candidates in a competitive search process, he was the standout choice for the AFL Commission.



“Andrew has been a key leader and voice in every decision we have made as an organisation for many years, and he brings not only experience across both elite and community football but also a key involvement in our major broadcast and partnership deals and in developing and shaping the AFL’s response to a number of key social issues,” Mr Goyder said.



“Andrew is a well-known and highly respected leader and has great support across the industry for his calm, considered and collaborative approach. To do this role, you need a genuine love for the game and Andrew has a massive love and care for the game that he has demonstrated over his 23 years at the AFL. He knows football, he knows the football community, he knows our supporters, our volunteers and participants and he has a clear vision of taking our game to more and more people.



“We are really pleased to appoint Andrew to the CEO role and know he will expertly guide the industry to a new era of growth and further build on the work that Gill and the team have done over the past decade. The Commission looks forward to working with Andrew to ensure our game is the sport and entertainment choice in every home in Australia.”



Mr Dillon will immediately become the CEO-Elect and in accordance with good corporate governance and the need to ensure a smooth transition, Gillon has agreed, at Andrew and the Commission’s request, to continue in the role of CEO until the conclusion of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.



Mr Dillon will officially take over as Chief Executive from Monday, October 2, 2023.



“On behalf of the AFL Commission I want to thank Gill for his continued leadership and dedication to the game, as well as changing his immediate arrangements to accommodate the transition. He has led us through some significant milestones recently, and we thank him for continuing to support Andrew in the transition over the coming months,” Mr Goyder said.



“We have significant momentum as a code given the spectator interest, the success of the recent Gather Round and record attendances across the first seven rounds. It is vital we continue to maintain that momentum as we move to new leadership and a new future for the AFL.



Mr Dillon will immediately begin the recruitment process for an EGM Football Operations (part of his previous role and portfolio).



In the interim GM Competition Management Laura Kane will take on the role as Acting EGM Football, and GM Legal and Regulatory Stephen Meade has been appointed the AFL’s General Counsel.



Mr Dillon will also evaluate the broader structure of the AFL organisation to set up for the next era including an enhanced focus on ensuring the game remains affordable and accessible for our fans, as well as ensuring community football, umpiring and the AFLW competition remain a strong focus.



Mr Goyder said the recruitment process was competitive and had identified a number of excellent candidates both from within the football industry and externally, but the AFL Commission believed that Mr Dillon had the best mix of leadership, skills and knowledge to take the AFL into an exciting new era.



“Throughout this process we have been careful not to slow the momentum of the game which has seen fans engage in all aspects of footy through attendances, broadcast numbers, membership and participation,” Mr Goyder said.



“It is my role and the role of the Commission to appoint the CEO and ensure we have the best person to lead us into the future but it is also our role to drive change in a way that ensures we maintain the momentum for our fans, our clubs and the wider industry.



“We clearly had major pieces that were coming together including Gather Round and the announcement of Federal Government funding of the Macquarie Point precinct that now creates an opportunity for a team for Tasmania – both difficult but incredibly significant and important achievements for our game - and I think our fans understand these initiatives take time and focus.”



He thanked all the candidates and said the process had reinforced to the Commission the quality of people in and outside the industry who had the capacity to take on future leadership roles.



“We have a strong group of people across our industry who are, and will continue to be, outstanding leaders. Their professionalism, vision, clear love of the game and the impact it has in our community, all stood out throughout the process and has only amplified their credentials and standing within football,” Mr Goyder said.



Mr Dillon said it was an incredible honour to take on the role of CEO after 23 years working with the organisation in a series of key roles including as General Counsel, Head of Game Development and Head of Football Operations.



“I am honoured and truly humbled to lead the greatest game in the world into its next phase,” Mr Dillon said.



“Football has been a defining part of my life and it is a privilege to be able to lead the industry in ensuring our game remains relevant, accessible and welcoming to all Australians.



“It is important that we continue to strengthen every part of our game, from the 18 AFL clubs, who all now have both AFL and AFLW programs, right through to the grassroots and I am looking forward to working with our AFL team, our clubs, our players and the wider industry to ensure our game expands its reach.



“Every touch point in footy should be a positive and memorable one, from attending a match, to a parent signing their child up for Auskick for the first time, a player being drafted, or a community umpire debuting on a Saturday afternoon. Our game connects with so many, and I am driven to ensure we continue to make all these moments unforgettable.



“It is really important that we are a game for everyone, a game that is accessible, affordable and safe and a game where everyone feels welcome.



“Our AFL and community Clubs are the lifeblood of our game, and I will be club and community focused and committed to ensuring the game will be at the core of the AFL’s decision making.



“I believe in the power of football to connect people regardless of our background, gender or beliefs and want us to work to have footy in every home across the country.



“We play our elite competitions in every state and territory of Australia and we want to make sure that our game is the number one sport of choice for girls and boys and men and women all over Australia.



“The elite game across both men’s and women’s will be more entertaining, more spectacular and more popular than ever and will be played by the best and most diverse athletes – our mission is to be unrivalled in comparison to other sports and to develop a growing global interest.”



Mr Goyder also thanked the clubs and his fellow AFL Commissioners for their role in the selection process.



“I want to thank the clubs and our own AFL team for their patience through this process. It is important that we continue to build momentum of this code and think people will understand that the leadership question is such an important decision it is vital that we get it right. In Andrew we have got the right person at the right time who will take us forward and guide football through an exciting era in what is the biggest job in Australian sport.” Mr Goyder said.



Andrew Dillon



Career background:

Bachelor of Commerce and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Melbourne and a post-graduate diploma in Applied Finance and Investment from the Securities Institute of Australia.

Undertook Articled Clerkship at Corrs Chambers Westgarth in 1994 and was subsequently employed as a solicitor in Corrs’ Commercial Division.

Worked as in-house legal counsel at Village Roadshow Limited from from October 1997 to August 2000.

Joined the AFL in August 2000 as Legal Counsel

July 2004 was appointed General Manager – Legal and Business Affairs

December 2011 was appointed as General Manager of National and International Development and General Counsel.

In 2013 was Appointed General Manager, Legal, Integrity and Compliance in addition to General Counsel.

In March 2017, in addition to the role of General Counsel, General Manager of Integrity and Compliance, Dillon took on the responsibility of Game Development, which saw him responsible for all the community and state football leagues, community and state football facilities and infrastructure and the relationships with all AFL state bodies.

In July 2021, Dillon acted as Executive General Manager Football Operations in addition to his other duties and was formally appointed to his current position in September 2021.

Board Director at Fight MND, Champion Data, Bachar Houli Foundation

Football background:

290 games with Old Xaverians Football Club in the VAFA (1989-2005), playing in six A Grade Premierships and Life Member of the club.

Represented VAFA on two occasions.

Two Reserves game with Mansfield in Goulburn Valley Football League 2011

Served as an Old Xaverians Committee member from 1998 to 2003

Assistant Coach at Old Xavs 2011-212, and has coached Kew Comets junior Girls football 2014 - 2018

Family background:



Andrew and his wife Amanda have three daughters, Lucy (21), Pippa (20) and Chloe (17).