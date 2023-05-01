A general view prior to the 2022 AFL Grand Final between Geelong and Sydney at the MCG on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

NEW AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon has hinted strongly towards retaining a day Grand Final during his upcoming reign, describing last season's eventual return to a traditional start time as "really good".

Dillon was formally announced as the League's new CEO-elect on Monday morning and is due to replace the outgoing chief executive Gillon McLachlan on October 2 in the week after this year's Grand Final.

The start time for future Grand Finals is expected to continue being a hot button topic during Dillon's upcoming tenure, with the League's new boss suggesting he will prefer to retain the classic afternoon time slot for the showpiece event.

Dillon was in attendance as the Grand Final moved to a night start at the Gabba in 2020, then a twilight kick-off at Optus Stadium in 2021, due to Victoria and the MCG being unable to host the event because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

General view of the Optus Stadium crowd watching the 2021 AFL Grand Final between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs on September 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

But the League's new CEO-elect pointed towards last season's Grand Final, which was back at the MCG for the first time in three years and held at the traditional 2.30pm AEST time slot, as being the pick of the bunch.

"I went to my first Grand Final in 1976," Dillon told reporters.

"I've been to two drawn Grand Finals, I've been to a Grand Final at Waverley, and I was fortunate enough over the last three years to go to a Grand Final at the Gabba that was at night, one at Optus Stadium that was a twilight Grand Final, and last year back at the MCG for a day Grand Final.

"They've all been amazing. I haven't been to a bad Grand Final. But last year's Grand Final was really good."

Dillon said he was hopeful of making community football the focus of his upcoming tenure, following last August's announcement that the League would enshrine a minimum level of annual funding back into grassroots levels of the game.

"I see it as opportunity," Dillon said.

"I think we've got an amazing opportunity in community footy. The Commission, late last year, committed 10 per cent of the industry revenue in community football. If we can invest that in the right way, in the right places, it will propel the AFL to be the clear No.1 sport of choice for all people around Australia.

"I see that as a challenge, but it's also a great opportunity for us."