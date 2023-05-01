ANDREW Dillon won out in a "very competitive process" to be named the new boss of the AFL on Monday.

AFL Commission chairman Richard Goyder said the Commission had met on the weekend of round six to make a recommendation on the successor for Gillon McLachlan, who will stay on in a transition period through to October.

From his hopes to his trepidations, to the Hawthorn racism investigation and the impending Tasmanian AFL licence, Dillon fronted the media to discuss all of the big issues after being appointed as CEO-elect.

'TRULY HUMBLED' Andrew Dillon named new AFL CEO

Andrew Dillon on...

EMOTIONS WHEN HE WAS NAMED THE NEW AFL BOSS

"It was a mixture of everything. It was excitement, it was relief and there was trepidation as well. It's a massive job and it's a massive responsibility but to have Richard and the Commission entrust you with that responsibility means a lot so it was a mixture of everything. Right now I'm humbled but proud to be here and have this great responsibility."

THE CEO SPOTLIGHT

"It's part of the job but we've got a great executive team and we'll be looking at what the best structure is going forward for the next 10-15 years. I'm completely aware of it (the extra scrutiny) and it's something I'm looking forward to."

WORKING WITH McLACHLAN

"Gill and I have worked together very closely for 23 years. We've spoken about this and we have no issues with how it's going to work. I think the biggest concern over the next five months, particularly with my wife, is how Gill and I are going to deal with the break-up. We're fine. It happens it corporate Australia all the time with transition periods and Gill and I have a professional relationship so there'll be no concerns there."

Andrew Dillon and Gillon McLachlan at the announcement of the AFL's new CEO on Monday, May 1, 2023. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

THE TASMANIAN TEAM

"I can't think that anyone wouldn't have been buoyed by (the announcement on Saturday of Federal Government funding for the Macquarie Point stadium). We thank the Prime Minister and also the Premier of Tasmania for the great work they've done but also the Tasmanian taskforce going back many years for all of the great work they've done. It's a really exciting time and there's some key decisions potentially in the coming days and weeks about Tasmania but all the building blocks are in place."

HAWTHORN INVESTIGATION

"It's well documented we've got an independent process in place and that's playing out at the moment. It's a complex issue and I feel for everyone involved in it. We've got to work to get the best and the right outcome. I think everyone would like things resolved sooner than they can but you have to get to the right outcome and often with these things it's all about getting the process right. What we're not going to do is cut any corners or fast-track the process. We're going to get to the right outcome at the right time."

HIS BIGGEST CHALLENGE

"I see it as opportunities. We've got an amazing opportunity in community footy with the Commission late last year committing 10 per cent of the industry revenue to community football. If we can invest that in the right way and the right places it would just propel the AFL to be the clear No.1 sport of choice for all people. I see that as a challenge but it's also a great opportunity."