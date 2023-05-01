Brayden Fiorini handballs during Gold Coast's clash against Essendon in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FOR A long time, AFL Fantasy coaches have known that Brayden Fiorini can rack up points … and he's doing it again.

When he's had his chance at AFL level, he's been an elite Fantasy scorer. Many remember his 166 in his second game. He was a pig in the NEAFL and his recent VFL numbers have been exceptional.

Opportunity has come knocking again for Fiorini and he is currently the most traded in player by Fantasy Classic coaches due to his $559K price tag and the 112 he posted in the absence of Touk Miller last week.

Could he be a better option, considering price, than Noah Anderson who is coming off four Fantasy tons, including top scores of 159 and 134? Or maybe you can look at Rory Atkins as a DEF/MID, who comes in at $386K, who scored 102 in his first game of the season?

The Suns have provided a few Fantasy options this year and The Traders discuss them on the latest episode of their podcast. They chat through all the issues of the week, including the high-scoring round, answer your questions and have a bit of fun (and a whinge) along the way.

In this week’s episode …

1:30 - 33 players score 115 or more in round seven, up from 21 the week before.

5:30 - Calvin moved from 30k overall to 20k off the back of 2410.

7:00 - Rowan Marshall was a popular VC option and his 159 was well-received.

9:45 - What happened to Will Setterfield?

12:30 - There are teams that have a value of more than $20m in Fantasy Classic.

14:00 - Votes for the Cash Cow of the Year.

15:35 - News of the week including injuries to key players such as Luke Davies-Uniacke.

19:20 - There was plenty of drama around Rory Laird's availability this week.

24:30 - Toby McLean was the first player to be named as sub, but not get on this year.

27:45 - Gold Coast midfielder Brayden Fiorini has shown plenty of Fantasy game over the years and becomes a big target this week.

31:15 - Could you look at some other Suns including Rory Atkins?

38:00 - Calvin is keeping an eye on Mitch Duncan who is getting very cheap.

40:00 - Early trades and The Traders' trade plans.

48:00 - Is Jayden Short value and will he get DEF status?

53:30 - Rory Laird v Sam Walsh v Noah Anderson.

58:00 - Tim Taranto and Clayton Oliver are the only players left who have scored 100 or more in every game.

1:01:30 - When deciding which rookies to dump, consider job security and their upcoming run.

