WHO IS a chance to play in round eight?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R8 ins and outs. Check it out.

Defensive reinforcements may be needed against Geelong, with Josh Worrell an option after returning from a hamstring injury through the SANFL. Worrell's ability to intercept and provide drive was on display with 17 disposals, but he would also offer another tall option against the Cats. Patrick Parnell (27 and seven marks) is another for the Crows to consider in defence. In the midfield, Jackson Hately is building momentum after a standout performance in the state league. He had a team-high 31 disposals and kicked three goals, with Sam Berry (27 and seven clearances) also impressive. The Crows were smashed at clearances 25-47 against Collingwood, so change would be warranted. Small forward Ned McHenry (22 and three goals) returned to the SANFL after recent stints as the substitute and was terrific. – Nathan Schmook

R7 sub: Harry Schoenberg (replaced Jake Soligo in the third quarter)

Jackson Hately in action during the round 15 clash between North Melbourne and Adelaide at Blundstone Arena on June 26, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Two changes, at least, for Chris Fagan ahead of Friday night's battle with Carlton at Marvel Stadium following injuries to veteran Dayne Zorko (hamstring) and Daniel Rich (calf). The Lions could go with Jarryd Lyons if they wanted a pure midfielder to replace Zorko, Deven Robertson or Nakia Cockatoo if they wanted some versatility, or even Kai Lohmann as a half-forward. Noah Answerth, Jaxon Prior and Callum Ah Chee are all in the frame to replace Rich. - Michael Whiting

R7 sub: Noah Answerth (replaced Dayne Zorko)

Callum Ah Chee celebrates a goal during the preliminary final between Brisbane and Geelong at the MCG on September 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Blues will welcome back Jesse Motlop from suspension for Friday night's showdown against the Lions. Matt Owies (hamstring) could provide a double boost for the side's small forward stocks, but will need to pass a fitness test later this week. Jaxon Binns (28 disposals, one goal) continues to impress at VFL level, while wingman Lochie O'Brien (22 disposals, two goals) also put his hand up for a recall. Matt Cottrell (18 disposals, one goal) returned from a foot problem via the VFL, but might need another week of conditioning. Tom De Koning will be unavailable for selection after entering the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols. - Riley Beveridge

R7 sub: Matt Kennedy (replaced Adam Saad)

Learn More Motlop mania as big bomb gets Blues bouncing Jesse Motlop lands this superb long-range effort as Carlton looks to pull away

Collingwood might need to find another way to cover the loss of a big man after Nathan Kreuger suffered a rib injury on Sunday night. Billy Frampton has provided coverage in the ruck in recent weeks, with still an unknown around Mason Cox's return date. The Magpies' VFL side had the bye on the weekend, with Fin Macrae, Trey Ruscoe and Harvey Harrison all included in the 26-man squad against Adelaide. Josh Carmichael was massive against Essendon in the most recent reserves game, while Reef McInnes continued to kick goals with three more. - Josh Gabelich

R7 sub: Will Kelly (replaced Nathan Kreuger)

Learn More Big Magpie subbed after innocuous boot catches leg The Pies lose Nathan Kreuger to injury after the utility receives an inadvertent knock to the knee from teammate Jamie Elliott

The Bombers have a more comfortable turnaround from their clash with the Cats, making the trip to face Port Adelaide on Sunday. Dyson Heppell, Alwyn Davey jnr and Jye Menzie were all left out for Sunday's encounter at the MCG, the clash coming just five days after Anzac Day. There will be at least one forced change after Sam Durham was suspended for a dangerous tackle. Andrew Phillips (three disposals, 22 hitouts) had another quiet game and was substituted. Massimo D'Ambrosio (13 disposals at 54 per cent) was below his best, while Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti got through the game, kicking a goal from six touches to go with three goal assists. Elevated to the starting 22, Ben Hobbs (17 disposals, one goal) had some nice moments, leaving Bombers coach Brad Scott with some decisions to make. Essendon's VFL team wasn't in action on the weekend but plays Werribee on Sunday. – Dejan Kalinic

R7 sub: Will Snelling (replaced Andrew Phillips)

Learn More Could Durham face a nervous wait after fierce tackle? Essendon's Sam Durham may attract MRO attention for this sling action on Mark Blicavs

Dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe completed a solid session at the weekend and will now be challenged to get through main training this week to prove he is over his plantar fascia issue. A return through the WAFL or as the substitute are options. Round seven sub Neil Erasmus makes sense as a replacement for the suspended Matthew Johnson in the midfield, while half-back Nathan Wilson (26 disposals and a goal in the WAFL) is in good form. Structural change may be needed in attack, where Josh Corbett has been on the cusp as a bigger-bodied option. Josh Treacy was also excellent for Peel Thunder with 10 marks and a goal. Potential debutant Karl Worner (33 disposals and 11 marks) is pushing hard from the WAFL as a wing or half-back option. Forward Michael Frederick faces a fitness test after a quicker-than-expected recovery from an adductor injury but is considered unlikely. – Nathan Schmook

R7 sub: Neil Erasmus (replaced Sam Sturt)

WAFL Showreel, R4: Josh Treacy highlights Enjoy Josh Treacy's standout WAFL performance for the Thunder

Chris Scott looks set to persist with the makeshift ruck combination of Sam De Koning and Mark Blicavs after the win over Essendon on Sunday. If he looks for more coverage, Jon Ceglar is an option. Last year's prized first-round pick Jhye Clark produced his most complete performance yet and is closing in on a debut, after collecting 29 disposals in the VFL win over Coburg. Brandan Parfitt was busy with 25 touches of his own as he searches for a recall. Zach Tuohy was a late withdrawal from the AFL side due to back spasms and could return against Adelaide. Ollie Dempsey was a carryover emergency. Jack Bowes will need to be replaced after injuring his calf against Essendon. - Josh Gabelich

R7 sub: Tanner Bruhn (replaced Jack Bowes)

Ball magnet 🧲 Jhye Clark had a large day out at Piranha Park #WeAreGeelong pic.twitter.com/ohbka1YyQt — Geelong VFL (@GeelongVFL) May 1, 2023

Two straight wins for the Suns ahead of a huge test against Melbourne at Heritage Bank Stadium on Saturday. Levi Casboult was rested for the trip to play Richmond and would be a worthy inclusion, while Stuart Dew may also look to bring a third tall defender in to combat the Demons' tall forward line, bringing Mac Andrew and Jy Farrar back into the mix. Sam Flanders had 30 disposals in the VFL in his first game back from a knee injury, while James Tsitas and Chris Burgess each kicked five goals from 20 disposals, the latter also adding 21 hitouts to his tally. - Michael Whiting

R7 sub: Malcolm Rosas Jnr (replaced Bailey Humphrey)

VFL Showreel, R6: Chris Burgess highlights Enjoy Chris Burgess' standout VFL performance for the Suns

The Giants will regain veteran Callan Ward from a one-match suspension for this week's clash with the Dogs, but don't expect too many other changes following a dramatic derby win over the Swans last Saturday. Jake Riccardi (20 disposals, four goals) could add some firepower up forward after an impressive couple of weeks in the VFL. Last year's mid-season recruit Wade Derksen (30 disposals, 12 hitouts) has impressed since going into the ruck at reserves level. Josh Fahey (25 disposals, one goal) continues to put his hand up for an AFL debut. The club expects Phil Davis (groin), Lachie Keeffe (thumb) and Daniel Lloyd (calf) to play at some level this weekend. - Riley Beveridge

R7 sub: Harry Rowston (replaced Aaron Cadman)

VFL Showreel, R6: Jake Riccardi highlights Enjoy Jake Riccardi's standout VFL performance for the Giants

Sam Mitchell swung the axe last week, dumping three first-round picks. Two of them made an instant case for a recall. Connor Macdonald amassed 37 disposals and eight clearances against Casey. Cam Mackenzie collected 30 touches and five clearances in his first appearance for Box Hill. Lloyd Meek was overlooked in favour of untried youngster Max Ramsden against the Western Bulldogs, but the former Dockers ruckman fired with 46 hitouts and 26 disposals in Wonthaggi. Sam Butler collected 22 touches and kicked a goal in the 30-point loss on Sunday. Ned Long and Finn Maginness were also busy. - Josh Gabelich

R7 sub: Jack Scrimshaw (replaced Seamus Mitchell)

Connor Macdonald celebrates a goal during the round six clash between Hawthorn and Adelaide on April 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

If forward Charlie Spargo and utility Harrison Petty pass concussion protocols – which the Demons are confident they will – expect both to come straight back into the line-up this week. Petty could slot back into the forward line to replace Josh Schache who injured his wrist on debut and may find himself sidelined after just one game. However, there's plenty of pressure for forward-line spots coming from below as well with Jake Melksham (five goals, 19 disposals, six marks) and Tom McDonald (nine marks, two goals) starring for Casey on the weekend. James Harmes continues to push for a return to the starting 22 with another strong performance at the lower level. He was the sub on Saturday night (he came on in the fourth quarter) but pulled on the boots for Casey where he was the leading possession getter (27 disposals). – Alison O’Connor

R7 sub: James Harmes (replaced Michael Hibberd)

VFL Showreel, R6: Jake Melksham highlights Enjoy Jake Melksham's standout VFL performance for the Demons

There will be a number of changes for the Kangaroos ahead of this weekend's clash with the Saints. Charlie Comben (ankle) is expected to miss at least 10 weeks after undergoing surgery, while Callum Coleman-Jones has entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols and will go out of the team. Tom Powell (ankle) is also expected to miss around a fortnight following a bruising defeat to the Demons. Jack Ziebell (foot) is another in doubt after limping from the field last weekend. Luke Davies-Uniacke (heel) will undergo a fitness test later this week, but could return. Will Phillips and Hugh Greenwood were among the emergencies last week and will provide options to come into the team. The long-awaited return of George Wardlaw (knee) could be put on hold, after he hurt himself last week. He'll undergo a fitness test to see if he's available for VFL action before the weekend. - Riley Beveridge

R7 sub: Dan Howe (replaced Charlie Comben)

Luke Davies-Uniacke during North Melbourne's R1 game against West Coast in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ken Hinkley has some tough decisions to make as his team prepares to host Essendon on Sunday. Captain Tom Jonas is back from his one-match suspension and should be inserted into a backline that impressed in the win against St Kilda, while always-improving key forward Todd Marshall is also available after missing last Friday night through concussion. The only definite out is Xavier Duursma, with confirmation he would miss up to 10 weeks with a tear in the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. As for the others, there's going to be some unlucky players missing out at Port. - Michael Whiting

R7 sub: Riley Bonner (replaced Xavier Duursma)

Learn More Port loses gun early with suspected knee injury Xavier Duursma has been subbed out of the match following an incident in the first term

If he successfully gets through training this week, Richmond will be welcoming back Jack Graham from a hamstring injury. Tyler Sonsie struggled to make an impact against Gold Coast (but wasn't alone in that regard) while Judson Clarke was the starting sub. Jack Ross performed well upon his recall to the senior side. Ben Miller was barely sighted with two disposals and three hitouts, but allowed Ivan Soldo (57 per cent game time) to ease his way back after a foot injury. There still isn't much depth in the VFL, but the side's better performers in the 73-point loss – Rhyan Mansell (three goals), Hugo Ralphsmith (21 disposals, two goals) and Thomson Dow (28 and 11 clearances) – are all AFL-listed. - Sarah Black

R7 sub: Judson Clarke (replaced Tyler Sonsie)

Jack Graham in action during the round one clash between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG on March 16, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

St Kilda is starting to get senior players back but is still at least a week away from having Max King and Zak Jones available for the first time in 2023. Sandringham had the bye on the weekend but played a scratch match against North Melbourne. Jack Billings banked more minutes and is building towards his first senior appearance of the year. Jack Bytel was included in the squad against Port Adelaide after amassing 39 disposals in the VFL a week earlier. Cooper Sharman and Tom Campbell were also included in the 26 last Friday night. - Josh Gabelich

R7 sub: Marcus Windhager (replaced Zaine Cordy)

Jack Bytel at St Kilda training, April 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Swans are confident Robbie Fox (concussion) will be cleared to play Collingwood, possibly in place of Aaron Francis, although the ex-Bomber did a reasonable job down back on Harry Himmelberg last week. Tom Hickey should be available for his first game of the season and with Peter Ladhams having his best game of the year against the Giants, both might get a start and force Hayden McLean out. Marc Sheather did nothing wrong as the sub last week and could earn a starting spot, while Angus Sheldrick (three disposals against the Giants) struggled in his return to the top level. Justin McInerney, who was omitted last Thursday before being listed as injured, might need to show some form in the VFL before regaining his place. - Martin Smith

R7 sub: Marc Sheather (replaced Angus Sheldrick)

Tom Hickey pictured at Sydney training on March 29, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The Eagles could be picking every last fit player on their list as part of the 26-man squad to face Richmond on Saturday. Midfielder Zane Trew will need to be recalled, while the club will hope for premiership onballer Dom Sheed to receive medical clearance from his throat specialist after four weeks sidelined. They would replace injured defender Rhett Bazzo and suspended forward Samo Petrevski-Seton, with the final options including ruckman Callum Jamieson, who has just returned from injury in the WAFL, and untried big man Harry Barnett. Teenage category B rookies Tyrell Dewar and Jordyn Baker round out the list of fit players, which will total 27 if Sheed is cleared to play. – Nathan Schmook

R7 sub: Rhett Bazzo (replaced Samo Petrevski-Seton)

Dom Sheed evades Hugh Greenwood during round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dogs are hopeful of regaining Tom Liberatore after the inside midfielder missed Saturday's win over Hawthorn due to concussion. Ryan Gardner hasn't played a senior game yet in 2023, but he produced a strong effort against Carlton's VFL team with 18 touches and 11 marks on Saturday. First-round pick Jedd Busslinger collected 18 disposals and took nine marks as he works into his year. Luke Cleary finished with 24 disposals for Footscray, while Sam Darcy played in the VFL after being included in the AFL squad as cover for Tim English. Buku Khamis and Rhylee West both gathered 13 touches after being names as emergencies against Hawthorn. - Josh Gabelich

R7 sub: Toby McLean (unused)