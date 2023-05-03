Sam De Koning pictured during Geelong's clash against Essendon in round seven, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG is set to be without defender Sam De Koning for Saturday's clash against Adelaide after undergoing surgery on Wednesday.

De Koning had surgery after injuring his nose against Essendon last week and while the club would not put a timeline on his absence, it said he is "expected to be sidelined for the short term".

The Cats will face a stacked Crows forward line at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday afternoon featuring tall targets Taylor Walker, Darcy Fogarty and Riley Thilthorpe as well as dynamic smalls Izak Rankine and Josh Rachele.

"We are feeling for Sam, he has been an important part of our team for the last 18 months, not just in defence but more recently showing his versatility by playing in the ruck," Cats footy boss Simon Lloyd said.

"After presenting to the club's medical staff with some symptoms, Sam was sent for a CT scan where a fracture was confirmed. Following consultation with a maxillofacial surgeon, Sam underwent surgery on Wednesday afternoon."