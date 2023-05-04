Tom De Koning hugs Jacob Weitering after the R3 match between Carlton and GWS at Giants Stadium on April 1, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

CARLTON coach Michael Voss says Tom De Koning will need to fight for his spot in the team when he returns from concussion, despite lucrative offers elsewhere for the in-demand young gun.

De Koning is out of contract at season's end with Sydney and St Kilda among clubs linked to a swoop for the 23-year-old.

Voss was adamant De Koning's recent omission wouldn't have any bearing on his decision on his future, and that the ruckman knew what was expected of him to return to Carlton's top brass.

"There's a lot of assumptions and conclusions have been drawn about Tom," Voss said.

"Tom is really professional in what he wants to be able to do. There are things he needs to develop in his game.

"We have those conversations all the time around what he needs to be able to develop. He's absolutely aware of that.

"These conversations are happening over the course of since pre-season started. But I also don't think we should stick our head in the sand either."

Voss said the Blues would provide the support De Koning needed as he competed with Marc Pittonet to be first-choice ruckman.

"The right environment is to challenge where we need to challenge and there's a fight for spots," he said.

Tom De Koning and Reilly O'Brien compete in the ruck during the R5 match between Carlton and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on April 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I haven't seen him not be up for that fight. He's up for that."

De Koning was "managed" against St Kilda, and then played VFL instead of facing West Coast on the weekend.

The ruck will miss a third consecutive AFL game after he was concussed in the VFL.

"He'd ideally like to be playing and stating his case but obviously has to wait a week for that to happen," Voss said.

"It's not ideal. We don't want to lose any player under those circumstances, but you manage what's in front of you."

Meanwhile, Voss has urged the Blues to replicate the intensity of their 108-point drubbing of West Coast when they face a far sterner test against Brisbane.

The Blues (4-1-2) received a timely confidence boost, with Charlie Curnow kicking nine goals as they feasted on the Eagles in Perth last weekend.

But fourth-placed Brisbane (5-2) is on a four-game winning streak ahead of Friday's bumper clash at Marvel Stadium.

"That's probably the challenge; how do we replicate that same level of effort around the ball?" Voss said.

Harry McKay, Matthew Kennedy and Ollie Hollands celebrate a goal during the R7 match between Carlton and West Coast at Optus Stadium on April 29, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"Playing Brisbane, and the formidable opponent that they are, they've got some genuine threats and challenges in their own team that'll ask some questions.

"So we certainly know what's coming. We're aware of the task that's ahead of us.

"We're pretty determined to be able to execute the same way that we went about it last week."

Charlie Cameron (22 goals), Joe Daniher (16) and Eric Hipwood (12) are the main threats in a potent Brisbane attack.

"Sometimes you can narrow in on one or two but the reality is, not only do the individual match-ups need to execute their own roles but our system needs to be able to stand up," Voss said.

"When you look at their forward threats, they have plenty of those.

"So it's going to be a job to ensure that any ball that does get down there is pressurised and gives us half a chance."

Charlie Cameron celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Collingwood in round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Jesse Motlop will return from suspension and Matt Owies is in the mix to return from a hamstring injury.

Voss relished the opportunity of having his full complement of midfielders available to face Brisbane's star-studded onball division, including the likes of Lachie Neale, Josh Dunkley and Will Ashcroft.

Adam Cerra and skipper Patrick Cripps have been the only constants in Carlton's midfield, with Sam Walsh, George Hewett and Matt Kennedy all having interrupted seasons.

"Clearly a strategy has been for Brisbane to expand that midfield depth," Voss said.

"They've added Dunkley, obviously Ashcroft as well, who's come through as a young talent.

"So we're going to have to be on our game around the middle of the ground, there's no doubt about that. We feel like we've got our group largely together.

"Last week was probably the first time we had them all playing together, that I can remember. So it'll be a good challenge through the middle of the ground.

"Every coach talks about that's where it starts - well it certainly will start there for us on Friday night, no doubt."