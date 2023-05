IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- It's box-office tall v box-office small when Carlton's Charlie Curnow and Brisbane's Charlie Cameron face off

- A dual Brownlow medallist starting as the sub? Damo's not keen

- Damien Hardwick's dig back at the media, but here's what he shouldn't have been asked

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.