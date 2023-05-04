TEAMS have dropped and round eight is here!

North Melbourne will debut Blake Drury (MID/FWD, $200,000) who it selected with the No.1 pick in the 2022 NAB AFL Rookie Draft. Drury has averaged 65 in the VFL from his six games so far this year. He scored a season-high 84 last week from 19 disposals and two goals.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Brisbane has also named Harry Sharp (MID, $225,000) who has played seven games across the last two seasons. The 20-year-old speedster has averaged 67 in the VFL from his five games.

The biggest news of the night was Gold Coast's Lachie Weller (DEF, $784,000). He has had an outstanding year averaging 94 but will miss this week's clash against the Melbourne with a knee injury.

Luke Davies-Uniacke (MID, $824,000) returns after an injury once again struck down the Kangaroos' star. After starting the year with scores of 108 and 123, he has only averaged 78 across his last three games but Draft owners will be welcoming him back with open arms.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round Eight Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

Roy's best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for the round ahead.

Tom Stewart (DEF, $776,000) – He is reliable and only going up in price. It won't be long until he is back at his original price of $836,000. Coming off 113, Stewart is still a worthy selection.

Will Day (DEF/MID, $768,000) – Returned with a nice 100 last week and is still value in defence. If you traded him out when he got suspended, it's time to get him back.

Travis Boak (MID, $654,000) – After staring in the sub-vest in round two, Boak's scores have improved every week for the last six games finally peaking at 124 in round seven.

Brayden Fiorini (MID, $559,000) – High risk … high reward. Fiorini is a scoring machine when given the opportunity. He had 112 last week but this ride could crash at any moment.

Travis Boak handballs in Port Adelaide's round seven match against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on April 28, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ALL THE TEAMS Check them out

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Most traded in

Rory Atkins (DEF/FWD, $386,000)

Brayden Fiorini (MID, $559,000)

Ryan Angwin (MID/FWD, $251,000)

Alex Cincotta (DEF/MID, $301,000)

Will Day (DEF/MID, $768,000)

Nick Holman and Brayden Fiorini celebrate a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Richmond in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ok, if you thought Fiorini was high risk ... high reward, then Rory Atkins (DEF/FWD, $386,000) takes that to another level. Atkins played his first game for the year last week for the Suns and was one of seven players to hit triple figures. If you play this game by living on the edge, then maybe he is the guy for you.

Ryan Angwin (MID/FWD, $251,000) appears to be one the best options for the cheap downgrade targets. He has scored 54 and 45 over the last two weeks and has held his spot in the Giants' best-22 and has been named on the wing.

If you missed the scores of Alex Cincotta (DEF/MID, $301,000), it's not too late to join the party. He has started his career in style scoring 76 and 77 and has a breakeven of -20.

Most traded out

Reuben Ginbey (DEF/MID, $482,000)

Will Setterfield (MID, $787,000)

Mattaes Phillipou (MID/FWD, $416,000)

Cam Mackenzie (MID/FWD, $434,000)

Fergus Greene (FWD, $386,000)

Although he has been an outstanding cash cow over the first few weeks of the season, it’s time to part ways with Reuben Ginbey (DEF/MID, $482,000). He does have a juicy match-up this week, but after scoring 52 last week, his cash generation is no longer there.

Reuben Ginbey handballs during West Coast's clash against Carlton in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Will Setterfield (MID, $787,000) started the season on fire with 122 and 130 but as we say …"you don't get to play the Hawks and Suns every week." After coming up against Geelong in round seven, he only scored 54, and this seems to be the final straw for his owners who are moving him on for better things.

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain's score, doubles for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Tim Taranto v West Coast @ the MCG, SAT 1:45pm

Even though his tackles were down last week, Taranto still managed 126 from 32 possessions and nine marks. He has averaged 124 in his last three games and is one of two players to score over 100 in every game this year. Carlton had six players who scored over 120 against the Eagles last week which makes Taranto a great skipper (or VC) option this week.

Tim Taranto celebrates a goal during Richmond's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round four, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

No. 2 – Clayton Oliver v Gold Coast @ HB Stadium, SAT 4:35pm

Oliver plays 'Bully-Ball' against the Suns and has scored 120, 110, 104, 161, 154 and 122 in his last six games against them. He remains in the ton-run with a lowest score of 103 this year, and will keep it going into round nine with ease.

No. 3 – Tim English v GWS Giants @ Manuka Oval, SAT 7:30pm

The last four ruckman who have gone against GWS' Matt Flynn all outscored their 2023 average. Ladhams (130), McInerney (85), Reeves (86) and Draper (103) all played out of their skin and if English can do that, a score of 120-plus is a given.

No. 4 – Rowan Marshall v Kangaroos @ Marvel Stadium, SUN 4:40pm

Got another 159 in your pocket Rowan? Probably not this week against Goldstein who ranks as the No.1 hardest ruckman to score against. Marshall is filling all the stat lines though with his 10 tackles last week a highlight. Back under the roof … anything is possible.

No. 5 – Christian Petracca v Gold Coast @ HB Stadium, SAT 4:35pm

Petracca is going under the radar this season and has now averaged 119 in his last four games after a big 142 last week. Just like Oliver, he loves playing the Suns. A team he has scored back-to-back 136 against in his last two games.

Where's Nick Daicos? The Swans aren't a team who will let him off the hook easily. A tag from Ryan Clarke is on the cards, but we can't ignore the fact that Daicos is back at the MCG, which makes him a captain option every single day. Even after his 99 last week, he has still averaged 125 in his last three games. All I can say is … "good luck Ryan!"

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.