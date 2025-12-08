Nick Larkey is set to be named new North Melbourne captain

Nick Larkey and Jy Simpkin after North Melbourne's loss to Carlton in R6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NICK Larkey is set to be North Melbourne's next captain after being voted in as the club's new skipper.

AFL.com.au understands Larkey is set to lead the Roos in 2026, taking over the position from Jy Simpkin.

The board will have to ratify the decision before an announcement is confirmed.

Simpkin was co-captain for two seasons before taking over the sole captaincy in 2025 but after he explored a trade out of the Roos in the off-season, he stepped aside from North's leadership process ahead of next year.

Larkey, 27, has been the Kangaroos' focal point in attack and the club's leading goalkicker for the past five seasons.

He made the All-Australian team in 2023, with his rise to be one of the elite tall forwards in the game coming after being a bargain draft choice at No.73 in the 2016 draft, so far tallying 134 games.

Nick Larkey celebrates a goal during round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Simpkin won't be a part of the Roos' official leadership group in 2026, with young gun Harry Sheezel, midfield star Luke Davies-Uniacke, ruckman Tristan Xerri, swingman Charlie Comben and forward Cam Zurhaar expected to feature in the Roos' leadership team.

Larkey and Sheezel served as co-vice captains to Simpkin last year, with the 21-year-old Sheezel deemed a future skipper of the club after his brilliant start to his AFL career.