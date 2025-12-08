Jake Bowey kicks the ball during the match between Carlton and Melbourne at MCG in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE premiership defender Jake Bowey will miss the start of the 2026 season after sustaining a Lisfranc injury early in the pre-season.

The 23-year-old will undergo surgery on his foot this week following consultations with specialists in recent days.

Bowey produced a career-best campaign in 2025, finishing fourth in the 'Bluey' Truscott Medal after averaging 22 disposals, five intercepts and five marks from 23 appearances.

But now the star dashing backman will be sidelined for at least six months in a brutal blow ahead of Steven King’s first season in charge of the Demons.

Bowey isn't expected to be available across the first 12 rounds of the 2026 season at this stage.

Melbourne's defence will look different in 2026 following Judd McVee's decision to return to Western Australia in October and move to Fremantle.

That led the Demons to make a late pursuit of Changkuoth Jiath, before executing a trade with Hawthorn on deadline to bolster their defensive stocks.

With Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver departing on deadline day, Trent Rivers was expected to spend more time in the midfield than in defence next year.

Melbourne finished 14th with just seven wins this year, leading to the departure of 2021 premiership coach Simon Goodwin.

The rise of Bowey as a star was one of the few highlights, but now the Demons will need to deal without the 2020 first round pick in the early stages of next season.