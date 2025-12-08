Darcy Wilmot says he couldn't dream about playing anywhere else besides Brisbane after committing to a further two years with the Lions

Darcy Wilmot celebrates during the round 22 match between Brisbane and Sydney at The Gabba, August 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DARCY Wilmot had been at Brisbane for two days when he walked in to train with a bunch of strangers, blaring "doof doof music" on a huge speaker wedged on his shoulder.

Barely three years later Wilmot, now 21, has played in three Grand Finals, won two and has 14 finals appearances in his 83-game career.

The backline spark plug was already signed on until 2027 but on Monday confirmed a two-year extension, declaring he hadn't dreamed of playing anywhere else.

"This place, I'm so comfortable with the city, the players, the staff ... I'm so happy here," he said.

"We all move (from interstate) and this is like you're family away from family and that's the culture that's been built here."

The rebound defender kicked a goal on debut in the 2022 finals series and has established himself as a key cog in Chris Fagan's high octane defensive unit.

Darcy Wilmot celebrates Brisbane's win in the 2025 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

But his off-field role as a quirky tone-setter has been just as crucial, Wilmot admitting it didn't take him long to announce himself.

"Some would be like that, but I'm a bit of an odd unit, don't really care what people say," Wilmot said on Monday.

"Second day of training I've come in with the speaker on my shoulders, playing doof doof music.

"I didn't really care ... but the boys embraced it, they fed off the energy, I could tell that.

"It was easy to come and express myself and be who I am, you get that vibe when you first come to the club."

With that in mind, Wilmot said high-profile recruits Sam Draper and Oscar Allen had slotted in "like they've been here for a couple of years".

The pair, who have arrived from Essendon and West Coast respectively, were quickly assured by Lions football boss Danny Daly they had no case to answer after they were shown on the television broadcast enjoying a beverage at the Gabba Test.

The free agents are on track to be fit for March's season-opener after injury-interrupted seasons this year.

"Nothing to be caught about; they were just having a couple of drinks enjoying the cricket ... good on them," Wilmot said.