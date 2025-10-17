North Melbourne star says he expects to lose captaincy but will give his all to the club

Jy Simpkin during the match between North Melbourne and Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne's Jy Simpkin has opened up on his push to leave the club during the recent trade period, denying a lack of midfield time was behind his desire to depart.

In a lengthy and emotional Instagram post on Friday, Simpkin said his mental health had suffered in the past two seasons, with the loss of two loved ones contributing to his personal situation.

He said his enjoyment of the game had dropped and game day had been "very hard" in 2025, explaining he had hoped a "change of environment" would revitalise him and his love for the game.

Simpkin added he was committed to returning to the club for next season, while conceding he is unlikely to remain captain.

"Over the past 24 months footy has taken a toll on my mental health and in particular the last 12 months. Especially with losing 2 very important loved ones in my life this year," he wrote.

"I haven't really been enjoying my footy as much as I would have liked and game day was becoming very hard over the course of the year. I was very open with the club through out the season on how I was feeling about everything.

"I love this club and my teammates as much as anything and without going into to much detail, although I never wanted to leave I thought that a change of environment may help spark my love for the game again, especially if it was best for both the club and myself.

"Everything happens for a reason and I'm exactly where I need to be.

"Never was it about my position and where I was playing, although we have had a lot of honest chats surrounding where I'm best suited to help this club.

"Whilst my leadership position may take a step back, I'm committed to continuing to give my all and help in every way possible to bring success as ultimately that’s all I am after.

"Thanks to those who have supported me through this tough time.

Simpkin had looked for a move away from Arden St in recent weeks, despite being in contract at the Kangaroos.

He attracted interest from Collingwood, whose offer of a future second-round selection was swiftly rebuffed by North on Deadline Day, meaning Simpkin will stay at the Kangaroos in 2026.

North had been firm throughout the trade period that Simpkin would not be traded and said he would be welcomed back with open arms.

"We (put) a really high price on Jy - he's won two best-and-fairest, he's 27 and he's captain," list manager Brady Rawlings said on Wednesday night.

"We rate him really highly.

"I think he'd understand that what was put forward compared to what we were willing to take probably couldn't be any further apart.

"Jy's a ripper, a ripping person ... he'll hopefully play a really important role for us next season."