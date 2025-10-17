Lucy Boyd receives her guernsey from Ella Roberts ahead of the match between West Coast and Geelong on October 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast and Geelong face off at Sullivan Logistics Stadium in what is a huge meeting in the finals race.

The Eagles enter round 10 inside the top eight at 5-4, just a win clear of the Cats (4-5) in the thrilling race for a finals spot.

West Coast fell to Adelaide last week to leave it clinging onto its top-eight place.

That loss, combined with Sydney's surprise win over Carlton, has put a serious dent in the Eagles' finals chances and makes this game so much more important, as a win will help keep them in touch with the top eight.

The Eagles are notably slow starters this season, while the Cats are known to fade out – although last week's five-goal fourth quarter may kickstart a new trend for Geelong.

West Coast utility Lucy Boyd will make her debut for the Eagles.