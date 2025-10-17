The teams are in for round 10's Sunday's matches

Ash Centra, De Berry and Sarah Hosking. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD young gun Ash Centra will miss a second week with a calf complaint, left out of the final 21 to face Richmond, while the Western Bulldogs have overlooked skipper De Berry for a successive week.

Centra was named in the extended squad on Thursday night, but the Pies have only made the one change for their final side, recalling Nell Morris-Dalton for Eliza James.

The Dogs have made just the one change, opting for young midfielder Brooke Barwick to replace Jasmyn Smith, who will miss the remainder of the season with a throat injury.

Berry and Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner have been named emergencies.

Richmond has added some grunt in the form of Sarah Hosking and Sierra Grieves after the pair were rested last week, hopeful to record its second win for the season with a game against the Magpies.

Brisbane skipper Bre Koenen will miss up to three weeks with a hamstring injury she suffered at training this week and the Lions have opted for an in-team shuffle to replace her in the backline, opting to bring back small forward Ruby Svarc (concussion) instead of a defender.

Opponent Essendon has replaced injured duo Maggie MacLachlan (calf) and Maddi Gay (knee) with Alex Morcom – who has overcome a two-week quad injury – and Sophie Strong.

Gold Coast speedster Sienna McMullen will make her debut, having sat out her first season and most of her second with ACL and foot injuries, in place of the omitted Ellie Veerhuis.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19

Essendon v Brisbane at Windy Hill, 1.05pm AEDT

ESSENDON

In: A.Morcom, S.Strong

Out: M.Gay (knee), M.MacLachlan (calf)

BRISBANE

In: R.Svarc

Out: B.Koenen (hamstring)

Collingwood v Richmond at Victoria Park, 3.05pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD

In: N.Morris-Dalton

Out: E.James (omitted)

RICHMOND

In: S.Hosking, S.Grieves

Out: L.Brazzale (omitted), M.Shevlin (omitted)

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at Great Barrier Reef Arena, 4.05pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: S.McMullen

Out: E.Veerhuis (omitted)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: B.Barwick

Out: J.Smith (throat)