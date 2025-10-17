IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Sarah Black and Kaitlyn Ferber take a look at all the action ahead of round 10 of the NAB AFLW season. Melbourne gets some defensive support, the Blues boost their midfield, and just how is Brisbane going to find life without injured skipper Bre Koenen?
EPISODE GUIDE
- 1.36 - Defensive reinforcements for Melbourne
- 4.48 - Life without Bre Koenen
- 7.56 - Blues' revamped midfield
- 11.08 - Friday night double-header
- 13.52 - North Melbourne streak watch
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to W Download NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.