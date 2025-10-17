W Download hosts Sarah Black and Gemma Bastiani. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Sarah Black and Kaitlyn Ferber take a look at all the action ahead of round 10 of the NAB AFLW season. Melbourne gets some defensive support, the Blues boost their midfield, and just how is Brisbane going to find life without injured skipper Bre Koenen?

EPISODE GUIDE

1.36 - Defensive reinforcements for Melbourne

4.48 - Life without Bre Koenen

7.56 - Blues' revamped midfield

11.08 - Friday night double-header

13.52 - North Melbourne streak watch

