Your one-stop shop for all the action and attractions at the AFLW this weekend

Rosie O'Donnell with AFLW players Emmelie Fiedler, Libby Graham, Sarah Rowe, Aisling Reidy, Erika O’Shea, Blaithin Mackin and Ellie Blackburn during the Pride Round Media Opportunity at Ikon Park on October 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

We now enter our second week of Pride Round, and with the next few weeks crucial for shaping the eight, you'll want to be at the W to see all the action in person.

If that's not enough entertainment, all of your favourite local grounds have something happening from a silent disco at Sullivan Logistics Stadium to a performance from Mangarayi Queen Tyra Bankstown at Henson Park.

AFLW SEASON 10 Get your tickets now

Also, free tickets to enter Collingwood v Richmond at Victoria Park on Sunday, and 2-for-1 tickets at Arden St for North Melbourne v Adelaide on Saturday!

Use our guide below to plan your day out at the footy, as well as to pick up a few local secrets for a good coffee or snack in the area.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn at Alberton Oval, 6.45pm ACDT

LOVE LOCAL: The Precinct at Alberton just around the corner from the ground for an early dinner, or a great option for a post-match drink. If you’re not looking for a pub feed, head to Mother India Kitchen, just around the corner.

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: Pride Round

Food and beverage: Food trucks, and food and beverage vouchers

Pre-Game: DJ, facepainting, hair braiding, inflatables, handball activations, photobooth, bubble artist, balloon artist, non-playing player signings, VR stations, games, giveaways and more!

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Mascot race, giveaways on the big screen

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player Interview, Macca’s Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

Mikayla Williamson in action during Hawthorn's semi-final against Port Adelaide on November 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

West Coast v Geelong at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 6.15pm AWST

LOVE LOCAL: Yo-Chi is just around the corner, which is pefect pre-game or post-game. It’s Yo-Chi it’s Yo-Chi it’s perfect for everything. But if dinner and drinks is more your thing, Fibber McGee’s Irish Pub and Steakhouse is across to the road, or Siena’s is great for Italian cuisine. Oxford St has it all.

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: Pride Round

Pre-Game: Silent disco, airbrush tattoos, hair braiding, glitter bar, photobooths, inflatables and spin to win

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Auskick, West Coast Eagles, Light and Pyro Show

Three-quarter time: Mascot race

Post-Match: Ball giveaways

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 18

Melbourne v Sydney at Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEDT

LOVE LOCAL: Start your day off with a nice walk along Casey Fields Lake or send the kids running through the play space and Village Green! Casey Fields is also located right in between Clyde and Cranbourne Central, so there’s plenty of options on either side if you wanted a bite to eat before or after the game. Post match Kelly’s Hotel is great for a pub feed to catch the day’s remaining games on TV.

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: Pride Round

Food and beverage: Food trucks, venue canteen, sampling, coffee, BBQ

Pre-Game: Merch and membership marquee, inflatables, face painting, mini gold, roaming drag queens, chalk the walk, drag trivia, Kate Hore limited edition cups

Before the siren: Pride lap of honour

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Junior Girls grid games

Three-quarter time: Lip sync battle

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player Interview, Macca’s Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

Kate Hore celebrates a goal during round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne v Adelaide at Arden Street, 3.05pm AEDT

LOVE LOCAL: North Melbourne stars Ruby Tripodi and Mia King recommend Rosso for a coffee pre-match, otherwise Roasting Warehouse is also another one of Tripodi’s favourites. You could always stop by Bread Club on the way to the game and grab yourself a pastry, too, a known favourite of everyone who heads to Arden St.

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: Pride Round

Food and beverage: Chef Calamari, Sandwich Press, Krema Coffee, Ice Cream, Lil Dumpling Van

Pre-Game: Roo squad zone, beer garden, membership and merch marquee, meet a mate marquee, handball target, Melbourne Uni Football Club pride marquee

Before the siren: Celebrate Tahlia Randall’s 100th game

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Melbourne Uni FC Interview, Dance Cam

Three-quarter time: Fan of the match fan cam

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player Interview, Macca’s Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

Ash Riddell kicks the ball under pressure from Ebony Marinoff during North Melbourne's qualifying final against Adelaide on November 8, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle at Henson Park, 3.05pm AEDT

LOVE LOCAL: Miss Sina is just around the corner on Illawarra Rd for a coffee and vegan pastry, but if that’s not your thing you can always walk one block up to Illi Hill for a pre-game lunch. The Henson Park hotel is also just around the corner, and perfect for a pre-game lunch or a place to head to for dinner after the match. Inner West Distillery Trail is also joining Henson Park for one day, with craft and micro-distillers in the area to showcase.

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: Pride Round

Food and beverage: Food trucks

Pre-Game: DJ Sexy Galexy, face-painting and hair spray station, bracelet making, AFL Play inflatable and jumping target, Giants inflatables, giveaways, AFLW Player Meet & Greet and lots more!

Before the siren: Entertainment from Mangarayi Queen Tyra Bankstown.

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: DJ Sexy Galexy, AFL Nines Match

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player Interview, Macca’s Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

Mim Strom in action during Walyalup's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round nine, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Carlton v St Kilda at Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEDT

LOVE LOCAL: Pre-game and post-game, The Great Northern is always a top recommendation for food and drinks for your Saturday night of footy. Otherwise, Joanne’s is also on Rathdowne St, and perfect for pizza pre-game.

TO GET YOU TO THE GAME:

Free Shuttle Bus to Ikon Park

Pick Up Points: Royal Park Train Station & Melbourne Zoo.

Drop Off Point: Royal Parade, right across from IKON Park.

Operating times: 6.15pm until end of Q1 & From 3QT for 90mins

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: Pride Round

Pre-Game: Face painting, inflatables, DJ

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Auskick

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Macca’s Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19

Essendon v Brisbane at Windy Hill, 1.05pm AEDT

LOVE LOCAL: This author (and plenty of AFL.com.au journalists) highly recommend 3 Salamis on Napier St - just a 5-minute walk from ground for a pre-game lunch. Or if something lighter is more what you’re after, grab a coffee or a milkshake from Assembly Ground on Fletcher St before the game.

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: Pride Round

Food and beverage: Mexican Van, Pizza Van, Ice Cream Van, Boost Juice. Beatbox Burgers

Curtain Raiser: Junior Clinic – 11am-12pm

Pre-Game: Facepainting, handball target, badge making, glitter bar, pride cup

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Auskick

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player Interview, Macca’s Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

Courtney Hodder in action during Brisbane's clash against North Melbourne in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Collingwood v Richmond at Victoria Park, 3.05pm AEDT

LOVE LOCAL: Victoria Park is going to be treated to some of the best weather we’ve seen all W season, so why not make a day of it. Start your Sunday off write and grab a pastry from Falco bakery, or a coffee from Dr Morse (both on Johnston Street) pre-game, If a post-match treat is more for you, head to the Bodriggy Brewery, The Yarra Hotel or the Lulie Tavern for a cheeky bev, game of pool or to watch the day’s remaining games on the big screen.

Free Tickets! That’s right, in partnership with AIA Australia, tickets for this game are FREE to welcome everyone to the game, to celebrate Pride.

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: Pride Round

Food and beverage: Bars, Schnitty Schnitty Bang Bang, Ice Cream Turck, The Real Jerk Food & Famous Sandwich Truck

Pre-Game: Poof Doof DJ and performances, glitter bar, facepainting, airbrush tattoos, photobooth, giveaways and more! Plus, you could win 1 of 20 x $200 Fine Line Tattoos Vouchers!

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Superkick

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player Interview, Macca’s Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at Great Barrier Reef Arena, 4.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Not far from the main streets of Mackay, there’s plenty of options pre and post-match. Taylor’s Hotel is on Wood St or a bit further up there’s Hog’s Australia Steakhouse. If a pub feed is not what you’re after, head to Aahaar Indian Bar and Kitchen or Shibuya Izakaya for Japanese.

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: Pride Round

Food and beverage: Food trucks (pizza, show foods, loaded fries and meats, fish and chips, bars)

Pre-Game: Facepainting, SUNS merch marquee, fanship bracelets

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player Interview, Macca’s Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!